Alex Smith Says Philip Rivers Gives the Colts the Best Opportunity for a Successful Playoff Run

The Indianapolis Colts had been in a strong position to make the playoffs all season, but recent circumstances have changed that outlook. Starter Daniel Jones tore his Achilles last week, while sixth-round rookie Riley Leonard has yet to make a start. In response to these setbacks, the team signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers, a move that has naturally elicited mixed reactions. Alex Smith falls on the positive side and believes Rivers was the best option available.

Advertisement

A month ago, the Colts were 7-2 and sitting atop the AFC. They felt confident enough at the trade deadline to part ways with several draft picks to acquire Sauce Gardner from the New York Jets. Since then, however, they’ve gone 1-3. Now with Jones injured, Rivers is now set to take over as the captain of the ship.

A lot has changed, basically, but Indy now has veteran leadership that could help them reach the playoffs and possibly make a deep run. Smith certainly believes so as well.

“This is very daring. I think this has a chance, though,” Smith said on NFL on ESPN. “This gives them the best opportunity to not only win this game but maybe make the playoffs.”

“This gives them the best opportunity to not only win this game but maybe make the playoffs.” Alex Smith on Philip Rivers returning for the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 pic.twitter.com/J8NOTkbe8t — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 14, 2025

However, as of now, the Colts are 8-5 and sitting in 8th place in the AFC. The Jacksonville Jaguars have won four games in a row, and the Houston Texans have won five straight. With these divisional rivals surging, Indianapolis has slowly slipped out of the playoff picture.

The Colts’ upcoming schedule doesn’t make things any easier. Today, they face the Seattle Seahawks on the road, where Rivers will make his first start since 2020. Next week, they take on the San Francisco 49ers, followed by matchups against the Jaguars and Texans to close out the season.

It’s not exactly the ideal slate for a 44-year-old making a comeback after five years. But at least Rivers has been in these high-pressure moments before. Leaving this task to a player like Riley Leonard, who has never started an NFL game, would have been a death sentence for the Colts’ season.

All in all, Smith is right in his assessment. Rivers gives Indianapolis the best shot to make the playoffs. That doesn’t mean it’s a likely outcome. Things could still get worse for the Colts. In fact, if they lose out to end the season, they would finish 8-9 with a losing record.

Kudos to the team for trying something, but this is about as desperate as it gets. Good luck to Indianapolis and Old Man Rivers today, they’re going to need it.