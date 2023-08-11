“All Love”: Aaron Rodgers Reveals How Things Are With His Ex, The ‘Green Bay Packers’

Aaron Rodgers, the newly appointed QB1 for the NY Jets, recently delved into the details of his past association with the Green Bay Packers. Surprisingly, this marked the second instance in 15 years where the Packers traded an aging icon to the Jets, with Brett Favre being the first one to go and Rodgers being the second.

The present dynamic between Aaron Rodgers and his former team, the Packers, is of great interest, considering their 15-year-long association. During a recent conversation on Up & Adams, Rodgers disclosed that although he has moved on from the Packers, he still holds love and admiration for Green Bay and the people who have been part of the Packers’ organization for a significant period.

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About His Ex, the Green Bay Packers

In a conversation with Kay Adams on the show, the topic of Aaron Rodgers’ former team, the Green Bay Packers, came up. Kay was curious to know how Aaron handles the relationship with his ex-team. She asked, “How do you handle the ex, that is the Green Bay Packers? Do you wish them well, are you ghosting them, or are you staying in contact?” Aaron, talked lovingly about the team, saying, “All love.”

Aaron further said, “I love that place. I still talk to a lot of people there. There are so many guys I care about over there. A lot of people hit me up because I am older, and all the workers, still talking to people who have been there forever.”

While Aaron accepted that his Green Bay stint is a thing of the past, the franchise still remains an essential part of his life. “That chapter is closed for now. We’ll write the epilogue at some point. Lots of love and gratitude for that place,” Rodgers stated. Aaron also didn’t hold back in expressing his fondness for some of his favorites from the Green Bay Packers. He warmly mentioned players, coaches, and even staff members. Kay Adams accepted his answer with admiration, recognizing the genuine connection Aaron Rodgers has with the Packers.

The love and gratitude the superstar QB expressed for the team shows what kind of man Aaron really is. Fans and admirers alike appreciate Rodgers’ genuine connection with the Packers, and are eagerly awaiting for the next chapter in his football journey to unfold.

Aaron Rodgers Bid an Emotional Farewell to the Packers

A few weeks back, Aaron Rodgers bid an emotional goodbye to Green Bay after finalizing his move to the NY Jets. With a remarkable 18-year association with the Packers, Rodgers left behind an impressive record, including 59,055 passing yards, 475 passing touchdowns, and 105 interceptions.

Aaron had composed an Instagram post, showcasing his Packers jersey, back from when he was drafted. “Huge thank you to my guys in the equipment room, Red, TBone, Odea, Kev, Bryan, Andy Grouber, All my dear friends in the training room over the years, Nate, Flea, Doc McKenzie, Doc Gray, Pepp, and Cuz. The legendary Adam Korzun and his incredible staff,” he had written.

Despite the farewell, Rodgers assured the people of Green Bay that it’s not the end, and he expressed his gratitude, saying, “You’ll always have my heart,” reported Eli Berkovits from CBS Sports. Aaron took the time to thank his fans and everyone who was present alongside him throughout his journey.

Even as Aaron Rodgers settles into his role with the New York Jets, he remains proud of his past association with the Packers, speaking of them with affection and gratitude despite the miscommunication that led to their parting. As he moves ahead in his career, Rodgers recognizes and acknowledges the contributions of each person who played a part in shaping him into the icon he is today.