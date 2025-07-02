“All These Offseason Transactions Are a Wash”: Former NFL QB Reveals the One Deal Mike Tomlin Should Prioritize to Level Up in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued the most uncharacteristic offseason in recent memory earlier this week with another big trade. This time, they acquired veteran CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and a late-round pick swap.

It was the latest in what is now becoming a long list of blockbuster moves for the Steelers involving name-brand players. First, they traded for Pro Bowler DK Metcalf. Then they dealt away their own star WR, George Pickens. After that, they signed perhaps the most polarizing player in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers.

But will any of it matter if the Steelers don’t resolve their contract dispute with superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt? Former NFL QB and ESPN analyst EJ Manuel believes that all of those big, splashy moves will be “a wash” if Pittsburgh doesn’t get their best player, Watt, back out on the field.

“It’s everything… if they don’t sign T.J. Watt, all these offseason transactions are a wash. They mean nothing. And I don’t understand why they’ve waited so long to do this,” Manuel said.

“I don’t know if they need to call Heinz Ketchup in Pittsburgh and get a loan to give T.J. some more money. I just don’t get it. How do you have to wait to pay somebody that’s been a bookend defensive end, not just in this league, but also for your football team?”

Manuel went on to talk about how important Watt is not only on the field, but in the locker room when it comes to creating the Steelers culture we know so well.

“You talk about the cornerstone pieces, you talk about the culture. T.J. is exactly that. When I think of the great Steelers teams of the past, the teams that I played, they always had really good pass rushers. And I think T.J. has done every single thing right,” the former QB expressed.

“If I’m him, I would be upset at this point, considering all the changes and the moves that they made and bringing in Aaron Rodgers… But you gotta pay him, make him happy, and go out there and start fighting and get in the playoffs.”

Unfortunately, the latest updates on the Watt contract negotiations are not exactly encouraging. According to Mike Florio, the Steelers and Watt are “nowhere close” to getting an agreement signed as of the start of July. Apparently, Watt is “ready for any outcome” and is not afraid to “push the issue” here. Not great rhetoric.

The number he’s likely looking for from an AAV standpoint is around $40 million. However, if they continue to drag their feet, Micah Parsons might sign with the Dallas Cowboys first, thereby increasing Watt’s value. The Steelers still have a month until training camp starts, when this could get really dicey. But it’s getting late in the game here. And almost suspiciously so.