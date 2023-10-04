“We’re Not Raising Dogs”: Deion Sanders’ Old Message on ‘Soft Parenting’ Gets a Revisit from Marcellus Wiley

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is famous for his powerful speeches. In a video uploaded in September 2022 on Well Off Media, he once talked about how parents today tend to be too lenient with their children. Deion Sanders’ recent comments on his son Shedeur’s performance against USC reflect his pride as a father and a coach. He acknowledged having high expectations but emphasized Shedeur’s lifelong preparation, intelligence, and competitiveness, similar to the message he gave a few years back when he urged parents to make their kids focus on being leaders and not followers.

Advertisement

Former NFL DE, Marcellus Wiley, recently shared Deion Sanders’ message as he reposted his video on his YouTube channel. The soft parenting advice put forth by Coach Prime resonated with fans across the globe after they shared their thoughts in the comments below the video.

Deion Sanders Once Called for Tougher Parenting to Raise Resilient Kids

A year ago, Deion Sanders had expressed concern about today’s parenting and the way children are being raised. Even now, he believes that parents have become overly protective and focused on shielding their kids from adversity, resulting in a generation that lacks resilience.

Advertisement

“We’re not raising dogs, man, we’re raising cats. We’re raising Mama’s boys. Man, a Daddy’s dream kid. Instead of getting on these kids, making sure they fight for what they want,” said Deion Sanders in the video reposted by Marcellus Wiley.

Sanders emphasized the need for children to work hard, rather than looking for gratification on social media platforms. Coach Prime also noted the importance of finding true passion and love for something, as opposed to merely liking it. As one can expect, fans had interesting takes on the message sent across by current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1709534879082541484?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan commented, “The irony is as soon as other coaches don’t like him he’s in his feelings, but still he’s spittin” Another added, “He’s not lying…there has never been as high of a teen suicide rate & reason for so many mental health hot lines as today. Studies blame social media but as a parent to a teenager myself, I tell mine to put the device down.” Yet another fan claimed, “Classic confidence man is Mr. Sanders. Nothing more.” expressed another Deion Sanders’ fan.

Advertisement

Coach Prime and Son Shilo Shared a Heartwarming Moment on Father’s Day

On Father’s Day last year, Coach Prime’s son Shilo Sanders conveyed his deep love and admiration for his father’s character and ethics in a touching gesture. Shilo presented two footballs to his dad, asking for his autograph, only to receive the same gift in return.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YagyaBhargava/status/1709541322342940684?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This heartwarming exchange exemplified the strong bond Deion shares with his children. In a moment captured on video, Shilo Snaders referred to his father as not only a great dad but also an exceptional coach, highlighting Deion Sanders’ qualities as both parent and mentor.