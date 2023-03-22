HomeSearch

“Gisele Bündchen is stereotypically selfish”: Tom Brady fans call out $400 million star model as Vanity Fair interview goes viral

Ashish Priyadarshi
|Published 22/03/2023

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Credit: USA Today Sports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have completed their chapter together and are moving on. Recently, Gisele came out on Vanity Fair to speak more about her and Brady’s split.

All kinds of rumors and reports were flying around about why Brady and Gisele were getting a divorce after having been married for 13 years. Many credited it to the fact that Gisele was done taking a backseat to Brady’s career and didn’t like the fact that he was returning for another year after retiring.

However, in Gisele’s interview, she claims that this wasn’t the case, and the issues weren’t so black and white. In general, marriages and divorces rarely are so black and white, and everyone was taking guesses as to what could have really happened. Only Brady and Gisele really knew what was happening.

Gisele’s Vanity Fair interview has gone viral as this is the first time she’s come out to speak publicly about what exactly happened. To summarize, she explained that Brady and she were at different places when they married compared to the end of their relationship.

They wanted different things, and just because they were separating, they didn’t stop loving each other. It was more of a mature acceptance of realizing that the two were ready to embark on different paths.

Tom Brady fans jump on Gisele Bündchen after VF interview

As far as celebrity divorces go, fans are always going to pick sides. In this case, the same was true. Of course, Brady has a lot of love and respect in the NFL community and has a massive following. Gisele is a former Victoria’s Secret model, the richest one at her peak.

Brady fans came to the legend’s defense in light of Gisele’s interview, shaming Gisele, and making her out to be the villain.

Of course, these are just hardcore Brady stans, and these claims are highly unfair to Gisele. A divorce is a two way thing, and just because she chose to speak up about it, doesn’t mean it gives an opportunity to bash her.

Brady and she mutually agreed on this, as it seems, and they had their reasons. Coming after Gisele is dramatically oversimplifying a very complicated issue.

Gisele and Brady still share a strong bond through their children

At the end of such a long marriage, there are fallout effects, and the biggest ones pass on to the children Brady and Gisele had during their marriage.

Brady is still heavily involved in his kids’ lives, posting pictures of them spending time together, and given how close he and Gisele were, it’s reasonable to assume they are on good terms. Their kids will forever keep a strong bond between them.

