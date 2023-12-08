“Almost Dislocated My Hip”: Jason Kelce Recalls How He Almost Got Injured Trying to Teach Wife Kylie to Ski on a Challenging Hill

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and pop singer Taylor Swift are the most trending couple across the country and are being regarded as the shine of the Kelce family. However, there is a separate fan base who seek the kind of relationship his older brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie share.

Jason and Travis once again sat down to discuss one of their interesting family nuggets on the New Heights podcast. Eagles center Jason Kelce talked about a trip he made with his wife Kylie Kelce, to the rocky mountains in Colorado and how he almost dislocated his hip trying to teach his wife to ski.

The two made a trip to Aspen in Colorado, known for its rocky slopes and is a world-famous ski destination. The Kelce brothers have enjoyed skiing since childhood and the older brother seems to be quite good at it. Moreover, the hill they arrived at was for professionals, but Kylie was a beginner and had never skied before.

Clearly, a beginner on a professional slope was a recipe for disaster. What followed was a series of events that ended with Jason leaving his wife in the middle of the mountain to relish more skiing time.

How Jason Kelce Almost Dislocated His Hip

Jason and Kylie found themselves on a slope that wasn’t suitable for beginners like Kylie. The person in charge of equipment suggested Kylie that she should try a different mountain as it was challenging and not meant for someone who had never skied before.

Despite the warning, Jason encouraged his wife that skiing wasn’t too hard. However, when they actually started skiing, Kylie couldn’t control her speed using the ‘pizza’ technique. Instead, she kept going fast, making it difficult for her to manage and slow down. Jason Kelce stated,

“I can’t even do it justice talking about it. Like the amount of times she would just fall over and then I try to go slow motion, almost hurt myself, because I’m trying to teach her to slow herself down, I almost dislocate my hip…I left her out to dry again.”

Jason Kelce attempted to help Kylie ski slowly by teaching her the techniques. However, he ended up putting himself at risk of injury as he was slowing down to match her speed. Fearing getting hurt, Jason decided to ski at his own pace, leaving his wife behind to protect his football career. He also revealed that it took them 45 minutes to finally get down from that hill.

Jason Kelce tried to help his wife, Kylie, learn to ski, but the tough slope made it hard. Their skiing adventure turned into a humorous and challenging experience which led Jason to take the lead downhill where he waited 20 minutes for her sitting in a bar chugging his beer.