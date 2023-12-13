Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Stephanie Niles Shares Bengals HC Zac Taylor’s “Drink One More Drink” Message Ahead of Vikings Game

Jake Browning delivered two dominant starts for the Bengals, a team dead last in the AFC North and fighting the final battle for a playoff berth. They need support now more than ever, and the star QB’s girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, recently took to Instagram to share HC Zac Taylor’s message on what the Who Dey Nation must do to show support for the team’s upcoming bout against the Vikings.

During his recent weekly news conference, Zac Taylor urged fans to offer extra support to the team, when a reporter asked about the Vikings’ quarterback uncertainty and the Bengals’ home advantage.

The head coach mentioned that the opponents will definitely struggle if the crowd can create a loud atmosphere. He urged them to have one extra drink and be as loud as possible. Jake Browning’s girlfriend, Stephanie, backed this message and took to her Insta story to share Zac’s brief video from the weekly presser. She penned a note in the caption, writing, “Rodger that .”

Zac’s challenge instantly lit up social media. Fans were down with the idea that if fans, three seats apart, could not hear each other, it would create confusion for the Vikings’ offensive roster, as a few of their players are sidelined due to injury. Taylor said in the interview,

“I do challenge our fans — we’ve got outstanding fans — to drink one more drink and rush into the stadium,” followed by, “And be as loud as you can humanly, possibly be when Minnesota’s offense is out there and help our guys.”

Jake Browning is gearing up for his fourth start this season, and his girlfriend’s wholehearted support has made Bengals fans really hopeful.

Will Jake Browning’s Girlfriend Grace the Stadium Next Saturday?

Stephanie Niles recently stole the spotlight with her breathtaking game-day ensemble during the Bengals’ recent bout against the Colts. She donned a chic red jacket emblazoned with a glittering ‘Browning’ at the back. She paired it with white patent leather pants and matching leather boots.

She took to her Instagram to post a set of pictures from the game. In one of the pictures, she can be seen walking down the hall with Browning, and in another, a fan can be seen passionately holding a sign that reads, “In Jake We Believe.” Fans were quick to gather in the comments to shower love and adoration on Stephanie. Some even admired her tall white boots.

The Bengals are currently 7-6 and will face the Vikings on Saturday, who are also 7-6. The Vikings are in a bind after their QB dilemma, but they are fighting for the top NFC North seed in full throttle. However, the Bengals will have a home advantage, and if the fans take up Zac Taylor’s challenge, this matchup will keep the audience on their toes till the end. Plus, having Stephanie present in the arena would undoubtedly boost fans’ spirits.