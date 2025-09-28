“Fans Urge Aaron Rodgers to Buy Broderick Jones a Steak Dinner for Saving the QB’s “Rear End”

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been enjoying a strong day against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, Ireland, so far. Aaron Rodgers and the offense have looked good, connecting with DK Metcalf on an 81-yard touchdown reception. At the time, it made the score 14-3. After the Vikings’ first touchdown of the game, the Steelers currently lead 21-14.

Advertisement

However, there was one blip on the radar for Rodgers. With 2:30 left in the first half, the Steelers were driving and looked to take total control of the game. They were on the Minnesota 31-yard line on a 3rd and 9. Rodgers dropped back, saw room to scramble, and took off. He got the first down, but fumbled in the process.

Thankfully for Steelers fans, the ball bounced right back into Broderick Jones’ hands. The offensive linemen then carried it for another 6 yards up to the Vikings’ 15-yard line. It was a great, fundamental play that kept the drive alive.

.@AaronRodgers12 took off running, lost the ball and his lineman immediately grabbed it right back MINvsPIT on @nflnetwork

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/MMZn6QOGwQ — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

A funny moment came after the play during a timeout, when Rodgers clearly mouthed the words “thank you” to Jones for the save.

.@AaronRodgers12 had to give a big thank you to Broderick Jones for that save MINvsPIT on @nflnetwork

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/sQBYvLqSD5 — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2025

Naturally, when the fans saw the clip, they had their fun with Rodgers. Many felt that Jones saved the QB from a crucial blunder that would have drawn heavy criticism.

“Saved his rear end,” one wrote.

“Ya he got saved on that one big time,” another commented.

saved his rear end — (@lostpeanut_) September 28, 2025

Other fans want Rodgers to take Jones out for a steak dinner after the game.

“Got to treat him to dinner now,” they suggested. “Broderick Jones just earned himself a lifetime supply of steak dinners,” someone else agreed.

Steak does so happen to be Rodgers’ favorite dish. He used to be a regular at the Chives Restaurant when he played for the Green Bay Packers. His favorite plate is an assortment of different cuts of steak and potatoes. So, Rodgers would probably happily take Jones out given the chance.

At the end of the day, though, the save didn’t amount to much. The Steelers drove up to the Vikings’12 before deciding to kick a field goal, but it was blocked. So even though Jones made a great play to save Rodgers’ bacon, it will ultimately get lost in the shuffle. That’s why we’ve got you covered here, keeping you in the loop on all the sights and sounds from Dublin.