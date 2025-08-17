Jaxson Dart Outperforms Shedeur Sanders as the Giants and Browns Gear Up for Tough QB Decisions

The 2025 NFL preseason is shaping up to be one of the most-watched in recent memory, thanks to this year’s rookie class impressing early, with Jaxson Dart emerging as the latest standout.

Advertisement

The 25th overall pick has delivered on the hype, producing three total touchdowns in his first two appearances for the New York Giants, which may be enough to force some tough decisions for the club’s coaching staff.

In his latest outing against the Jets, Dart was nearly flawless, completing 14 of 16 passes (87.5%) for 137 yards, while adding both a passing and a rushing touchdown. The question now is: Does that performance top Shedeur Sanders’ Week 1 showing?

Shedeur actually finds himself in a similar situation to that of Dart. Despite being on one of the worst teams in all of modern football, the Cleveland Browns continue to be one of the most talked-about franchises of the offseason because of the Colorado prospect.

Shedeur was able to stun his critics in his professional debut against the Carolina Panthers, producing 14 completions and two touchdowns en route to a 30-10 victory. Impressive, but not quite on par with Dart’s Week 2 outing.

#Giants QB Jaxson Dart vs. the #Jets: – 14/16 passing (87.5%)

– 137 passing yards

– 2 total TDs (1 passing, 1 rushing)

– 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/OlXCYQaVSW — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2025

Shedeur is currently in a four-man quarterback race for the Browns, which has primarily featured him and another drafted QB of this year, Dillon Gabriel. They have been the topic of conversation for months, and with just one week remaining in the preseason, it appears to be as wide open as ever.

Gabriel, however, struggled during the team’s 22-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though he was drafted 50 spots ahead of Sanders, Gabriel’s lack of scoring and lone interception will surely lead to some uncomfortable conversations in Cleveland. Suffice it to say, these rookies aren’t making it easy for their employers.

The Browns continue to favor the veteran leadership of Joe Flacco for now, and the same can be said about the Giants. Despite Dart’s exciting outing, they are expected to start Russell Wilson in Week 1 of the regular season.

So even though both Sanders and Dart have managed to establish themselves early on, it seems as if it’ll take nothing short of an injury or a losing streak before either of them sees their first regular-season start.

Thankfully, for both Sanders and Dart, the fear of roster cuts doesn’t seem to be present. Browns QB Kenny Pickett is out for several weeks with a hamstring injury, suggesting he may be the odd man out in Cleveland.

As for Dart, his first-round draft status is more than enough to ensure that he sticks around for the foreseeable future. Of course, that doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily be on the field anytime soon, either.

Both men, much like their respective franchises, are works in progress. Should either of them hope to become the future face of their team, they’ll have to endure their fair share of growing pains.