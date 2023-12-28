Deion Sanders Pulls Off a Genius Recruiting Move in the Form of a Christmas Wishlist

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders is on a mission to turn the Colorado program around after a shaky debut season. His offensive line has been so abysmal that the star QB, also his son, Shedeur Sanders, was sacked 42 times in a mere 8 games. To counter this, Prime has already raked in quite a few fresh talents all over the country. However, the job is only half done, as the head coach recently made it very clear what he requires through his wish list to Santa.

CU might have ended the season with a 4-8 record, but this program is still very much coveted. There’s only one week left for the closure of the transfer portal, and there are several players on it looking for a new home. Deion Sanders might have saved quite a bit of time for both players and the Colorado staff, as he made it known on social media which positions he was targeting.

Only a day after Christmas, Prime took to X (formerly Twitter) to send a cryptic yet clear message. While addressing Santa himself, who apparently ‘dipped off’, Sanders requested a few more players to be dropped off at Boulder: another defensive tackle, a cornerback, a linebacker, and lastly, a pass rusher. He concluded by noting, “I believe Santa I believe!”

At first glance, this could seem like nothing but an innocent tweet. Still, this post has already garnered 1.1 million views with hundreds of comments with their own suggestions for the program. College football content creator Blue Bloods Bias explained it perfectly in a tweet and speculated that more than 30+ players might have already reached out to CU. They also dubbed this as a ‘genius’ move.

However, it’s worth noting that the fans were nowhere near impressed with Blue Blood Bias calling Sanders the best recruiter in the college football landscape. They certainly have their point, as the team couldn’t even make a Bowl Game after a season full of hype.

Is Deion Sanders’ Move a Win or a Bust?

No one has forgotten Colorado’s brutal loss against Oregon. Only in the first half, their opponent raked in 35 points while CU didn’t yet put any on the board. They only had 23 yards in the first half, which was less than their opponent’s score itself. By then, everyone knew that they lacked explosive weapons and that something had to change.

Well, as it turns out, Sanders has been the one who is looking to make the changes himself this season, and the overhaul has already started. There have been quite a few changes both in the roster and in the coach’s lounge. While there are a few three-star and four-star de-commits, they also managed to get players like DJ Lundy, Will Shepard, and Drelon Miller on board.

Therefore, it’s safe to say that the overhaul is in full force. And now that Sanders has revealed his wish list, they might finally be able to make a compact roster. If his son, Shedeur, doesn’t declare for the draft next year, which Prime has been strictly against, the team might finally live up to its potential with the changes it’s making.

Deion has already received quite a few recommendations under his tweet, and the fans surely have several good picks. A potential coach took to the comments of Sanders’ post and wrote, “@DeionSanders got some ballers for you!!!!”

Javion Jackson, a wide receiver at the transfer portal, also took to the comments and enlisted his name.

This user brought up Chris McClellan and Edge Nic Scourton as the perfect matches for the program. As of today, Chris has already committed to Missouri. But Scourton might still be available.

A defensive end named Christopher Eaton Jr. also took to the comments to voice his interest. He added that he had 2 years of eligibility left as a grad transfer.

Don’t make any mistakes, thinking Sanders isn’t the one pulling the strings behind the scenes for the upcoming season. During his chat with Stephen A. Smith, Prime made it very clear that the team’s lackluster performance this season was due to bad recruitment. He then pledged that for the upcoming season, there will be no exceptions, and he will be the one leading the selection process, leaving no stone unturned.