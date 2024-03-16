“I Need You to Be The President of the United States of the World”: Deion Sanders Asks His Close Friend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to Run For Office

With the College transfer portal already closed, Deion Sanders is spending his time off campus going around the country promoting his book ” Elevate & Dominate: 21 Ways to Win on & off the Field. The book only published and came out recently, deals with self-help based on Prime’s life experiences and footballing journey. The promotion of his book takes him to New York this time.

Advertisement

Coach Prime joined Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, where he talked about what inspired him to write the book, and how the book channels his inner self and is written in a way Deion articulates himself in real life. During the show, Fallon asked Prime how and what kind of speeches he would give to some of the people who have been the flavor of the month nowadays. Jimmy had cutouts of recently retired Jason Kelce, one of the most dominant and famous female basketball players in college, Caitlin Clark, and Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson who is making a comeback to Wrestlemania.

During his speech to The Rock, he asserted that while he appreciates and respects the Wrestler-turned Actor for being an inspirational and motivational figure, Sanders wants him to step up his game by running for political office, specifically the Commander-in-Chief. He said,

Advertisement

“Rock I love you and appreciate you. You’re a great actor. You are a great inspirer. You are great at everything you do. But it’s time for you to step up to the plate and take it to the next level. I need you to run for office. I need you to be the President of the United States of the World!”

Prime asking Johnson to run for office has become a repeated occurrence as this isn’t the first time that he has asked the Jumanji actor to take it to the next level.

Deion Sanders Has Previously Asked the Rock to Run to Make his Way Into Politics

Coach Prime is not letting up as he is adamant that Johnson should be running for office. Back when college football was still on, Rock visited Boulder to cheer up and state his support for Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes. He was welcomed by everyone on ESPN’s College Game Day panel. While praising him, Primetime asserted that Johnson was the kind of man who could run for President and emerge victorious.

Johnson returns to Wrestlemania for the first time since 2016 as a former WWE Champion on Bloodlines, teaming up with his relative and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Sanders’s new book aims to inspire the people who want to keep themselves but don’t have the resources to hire other people like trainers to keep them accountable. He aims to be that coach or person for those people so he can motivate them. Whether he has motivated the Rock enough to run for President remains to be seen.