Patrick Mahomes’ Perfect Stat As a Clutch QB Against Tom Brady’s 5-11 Sparks Intense GOAT Debate

Patrick Mahomes has already secured his spot as a GOAT-calibered quarterback. But could his perfect stat in clutch situations put him ahead of Tom Brady in the greatest of all-time debate? Mahomes is no stranger to some of the best field performances, and when the game’s on the line, this guy is downright unstoppable.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) really got people talking as it highlighted how Mahomes has really fared well in the clutch moments. While Brady has a 46 percent success rate, Mahomes’ record is spotless when it comes to last-minute performances.

According to ESPN’s Neil Paine, when it comes to the “do or die drives,” Brady is “5-for-11 (46 percent),” Drew Brees is “3-for-6 (50 percent)” and “only Patrick Mahomes, though, is 7-for-7.”

That’s right—Mahomes is a perfect 7-for-7 when the pressure is at its peak. However, once more Brady’s longevity in the game becomes a factor to consider, as he has played 4 more games than Mahomes where that situation arose. Statistically though, Mahomes is still ahead.

His flawless record once more had his ardent fans cheering for him as the GOAT, but some fans couldn’t help but defend Brady, pointing out the advantages Mahomes has compared to Brady:

However, as the debate rages on, stats can help clear the case a little more.

Do Mahomes’ numbers stand a chance against the legend?

Mahomes is making a compelling case for GOAT status, and this stat about his performance in clutch situations just adds fuel to the debate. While Brady’s legendary career gave him seven Super Bowl rings and numerous records, Mahomes is carving out his own path in the NFL with some impressive stats.

Let’s break it down. Mahomes outperforms Brady in several key categories, such as regular-season completion percentage, average yards per game, passer rating, and yards per rushing attempt. Mahomes boasts a regular-season completion percentage of 66.5% compared to Brady’s 64.3%.

He averages 8.0 yards per game, while Brady is at 7.4. Mahomes also has a higher passer rating (104.3) than Brady (97.2). Moreover, his rushing game is way more impressive with an average of 5.3 yards per attempt compared to Brady’s 1.6.

That said, Brady holds the edge in career longevity and some all-time records. He’s started in more games and boasts staggering numbers in passing touchdowns and yards. Not to mention, Brady’s seven Super Bowl wins and 10 appearances set a high bar for anyone to reach.

Mahomes, with three Super Bowl wins out of four appearances, still has a ways to go in terms of matching Brady’s championship legacy.

In the end, what separates the two is longevity and consistency. Brady’s career achievements set the bar high, but Mahomes’ dazzling performances and clutch success suggest he could be on track to challenge those records if he continues to shine over the coming years.