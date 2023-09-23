Shedeur Sanders Splurged a Whopping $70,000 On His Viral Custom Made Watch Studded With 30 Carats Of Diamonds

Shedeur Sanders has sparked a new trend after his Nebraska game with his $70,000 watch which is studded with 30-carat diamonds. The power move trend is now named, ‘The Shedeur,‘ which is done by flashing the swanky watch on the wrist, which is what he did against a Cornhusker before his Week 2 game.

His power move took over the internet like wildfire and in no time, celebrities like Rick Ross and DJ Khaled were also seen taking notes from the football sensation. However, the swag in the trend is all about the watch and Shedeur made sure he had the shiniest diamond-studded watch on his wrist which was custom-made by the owner of the Jacksonville-based jewelry company, Saki Diamonds, Saki Mihalakos.

Shedeur Sanders’ $70,000 Diamond Studded Watch

The watch worn by Deion Sanders’ son is mistaken by many as a Rolex however it is instead a stainless steel Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 15500 which costs $27,800. However, after decorating the timepiece with 30 carats of VVS diamonds, it set Shedeur back by a whopping $70,000. Its bold shine screams in every way the dominance of the 21-year-old QB on the field.

“That’s my watch on his wrist,” said Mihalakos. “He’s out there shining. But he puts in the work. He deserves it. It’s beautiful to see my piece on that stage, but it doesn’t happen like that as if you’re not good to that person. I’m grateful to be a part of that.”

Shedeur’s swag with the watch has now become a hot trend much similar to his father Coach Prime’s sunglasses which led to a flood of pre-orders for Prime 21s, from Blenders. The storm of new trends that the father-son duo is making has really made Colorado the center of college football. Even ‘The Shedeur‘ has made celebrities hop on the bandwagon.

‘The Shedeur’ Trend Goes Loud

Days after the game ‘The Shedeur’ trend was endorsed by Rick Ross on his Instagram, and DJ Khaled took no time to respond to that with his own tribute. “I saw Rick Ross post a video,” DJ Khaled said, via Complex “When I saw that, I was smiling. I felt the same way. This is the Shedeur way.” He further added: “What we’re witnessing right now is very special. What’s going on in Colorado woke the world up in a beautiful way. Anybody that comes in our way, we hit ‘em with ‘The Shedeur.’ It’s always our time. Win with us or watch us win.”

In the past couple of games, the Sanders have displayed that they are nothing less than trendsetters. Like father, like son. Shedeur is now climbing the ladder of success rapidly and is seen as a big competitor to Caleb Williams in the race for the Heisman Trophy. However, the season is long, and it’s yet to be seen whether the Colorado magic prevails for the remainder of the season.