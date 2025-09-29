Amid A.J. Brown’s Cryptic Post, Chad Johnson and Emmanuel Acho Lash Out at the Eagles’ Treatment of the WR

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ. Brown (11) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown has barely been used this season by the Philadelphia Eagles, and that has become a frustration for the WR, the fanbase, and several analysts. After another disappearing act on Sunday (though the team won the game, improving to 4-0), the superstar receiver has just 14 catches for 151 yards through four games. It’s been three measly performances with one excellent game mixed in.

In which game was he excellent? Brown went for 109 yards on six catches against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. But it was a game where the Eagles were forced to throw after getting down big early. With this in mind, it feels as though Brown is not a focal point of their game plan anymore. This is confounding for a receiver making $33 million.

After this past week, in which the Eagles won against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-25, Brown supposedly shared his feelings in a now-deleted cryptic IG post.

“If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way,” Brown penned.

Now, some fans might argue that Brown shouldn’t be so upset because the Eagles won the game. But when you’re a man with a resume like his, you’re going to be upset by not contributing to wins.

That’s why Emmanuel Acho believes that the Eagles are taking advantage of Brown’s personality.

“The Eagles are taking advantage of AJ Brown’s meekness,” Acho stated via Speakeasy.

“What did Stefon Diggs do in the playoffs when he wasn’t getting targets? Threw his hands up, looked straight at his quarterback… All AJ Brown has done is read a book on the sidelines. Has gone to the locker room and is, say, passing. And has said some polite things on Twitter. The Eagles are very lucky they got AJ Brown and don’t have a diva.”

It was an excellent point that the former linebacker made. Brown was caught reading a book on the sidelines during the 2025 playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. Many saw it as a sign of frustration.

But he clarified that he regularly reads to help him stay focused during games. It wasn’t the typical dramatic response we expect from superstar, highly paid wideouts who are getting used so sparingly.

Another former player, Chad Johnson, defended Brown’s situation with the Eagles.

“Do you understand what that does to players mentally?” Johnson questioned on Nightcap.

“I don’t think fans understand. Yes, they won the game. But players want to contribute and be instrumental in those victories. He’s been saying this for some time now; last year, he was vocal about it. You’re paying me $33M, not only am I the #1 WR, I’m the captain of the team for a reason. Allow me to be part of the offense,” he added.

This year, Brown has the third-largest cap hit for anyone on the Eagles’ roster. By the end of his contract, he will have accumulated at least $84 million. So, maybe Philadelphia should consider using him more; otherwise, a trade feels like a no-brainer.

At the end of the day, though, it’s hard to imagine that happening. The Eagles are the only remaining undefeated NFC team. What they’ve been doing so far has worked, and keeping Brown in their back pocket as a safety valve proved to be a great strategy in their comeback over the Rams.

Sometimes, that’s just the way the cookie crumbles in the NFL. The player might not like their role, but they signed the contract with the team, and they need to find a way to live with the inconvenient situation.