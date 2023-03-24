Amid Jackson’s S*xual Harassment Controversy, Patrick Mahomes’ Family Shares Another Heart-Wrenching Update

It seems the Mahomes family is going through a tough phase, especially after Jackson Mahomes got involved in alleged s*xual harassment. While the media outlets and netizens were busy focussing on this issue, the Super Bowl Champion Patrick’s mother shared an update on social media.

Randi Mahomes’ mother, Debbie is unwell. She has been hospitalized and requires intense care as her health keeps deteriorating. This news comes as an extreme shocker for the KC fans, and soon, people started flooding the chat section offering their prayers.

Randi Mahomes on being a great mom

The mother of three had a great start this year after Patrick Mahomes won his second Super Bowl ring. Moreover, she also became a grandma, with Brittany giving birth to her second child.

While all these moments draped her with immense happiness, Randi suffered a big setback in the form of her mother falling seriously ill. “Prayers for my mom. she’s very sick and at the hospital” she wrote on Twitter.

Prayers for my mom 🙏🏽🙏🏽 she’s very sick and at the hospital 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) March 23, 2023

Although there haven’t been many updates since then, Randi Mahomes shared a close bond with her mom. Her love for Debbie is evident, looking at her Instagram handle where Randi shared some of those special moments alongside her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

The 47-year-old clearly understands the sacrifices made to raise a kid and how fulfilling the moment becomes once they succeed in life. She calls herself a proud mother in that case, and Patrick is her greatest asset.

Jackson Mahomes continues to catch headlines

While the NFL quarterback is busy making his family proud, his younger brother Jackson has landed another controversy over his inappropriate behavior. Recently, the social media star was accused of alleged s*xual harassment against a 40-year-old woman. The incident happened in a local restaurant base in KC, where Jackson along with his friends went for a meal.

Per TMZ, the 22-year-old crossed his limits and kissed the owner forcibly. The footage of this incident went viral online, and a case has been registered in this regard. He is now facing a thorough investigation. Besides the owner, he was accused of shoving a waiter and engaging in physical assault.

Later on, TikToker was kicked out of the restaurant. Despite so much evidence floating across the internet, Jackson called himself innocent and refrained from making public comments. As this is a developing story, readers can stay tuned for the latest updates.