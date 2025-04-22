Who Are Jaxson Dart’s Parents?: Meet His Mother Kara And Father Brandon Who Played DB

In a quarterback class headlined by Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart’s stock has steadily risen—and with good reason. The Ole Miss signal-caller finished the 2024 season with 3,168 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions, helping lead the Rebels to an 11-2 record and a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, his impressive stats alongside his NFL-ready physical attributes have many analysts predicting Dart to be a late first-round or early second-round pick.

While Jaxson Dart’s performance on the field has helped him see his NFL dream come within touching distance, none of this would have been possible if not for his parents, Kara and Brandon Dart. Raised in a big family [5 siblings] that knew what it meant to work hard and stay grounded, Dart particularly leaned on the wisdom of his parents to reach where he is today. So here is all you need to know about his parents.

Who is Jaxson Dart’s Mother, Kara?

Jaxson’s mother, Kara Dart, used to work for fashion retail giant Nordstrom. She is also an avid runner and runs a grassroots-level running program, as evident on her Instagram page: @runningwithkara.

That said, Kara played a massive role in being her son’s emotional compass. For instance, when Jaxson was weighing his future after transferring from USC—amid a whirlwind of coaching staff changes—it was his mother, Kara’s, steady presence and voice that helped bring clarity.

According to those close to the family, she never pushed her choice on Jaxson. Instead, she trusted him by ensuring that he thought through every angle before signing with the Ole Miss Rebels—a decision that’s aged beautifully as we now know.

Kara Dart is also her son’s fashion advisor. As per the Ole Miss star in a recent interview, his mother gives him a lot of input when it comes to his outfits for pre-game walkouts, thanks to her prior experience with Nordstrom. So unsurprisingly, Jaxson trusts his mother’s advice a lot when it comes to clothing.

Who is Jaxson Dart’s Father, Brandon?

If Kara Dart contributed to emotional stability in her son’s life, then Brandon Dart gave Jaxson his football IQ. How so? Dart was a football player himself, having donned the role of a defensive back for the Utah Utes football team from 1994 to 1996 and 1999 to 2000.

The Northridge High School alum faced massive challenges when it came to his football career, as he was burdened with injuries in his first two years at Utah.

But his fortunes changed in ‘96 when he shifted to playing as a Safety, as he quickly became Utah’s second leading tackler with 96 tackles, with an impressive 15 tackles for loss. His exploits on the field even earned him an honorable mention as an all-WAC strong safety.

Though Brandon Dart’s career never took off after this breakout season, he ensured that his son didn’t have to face the same adversities, which is why he coached his son about X’s and O’s from an early age. And the results are for all to see!

Now, as draft night approaches, the story of Jaxson Dart isn’t just about stats, arm strength, or winning in the SEC. It’s about belief. Belief from a mom who never stopped showing up. From a dad who once roamed the secondary. From a family that never let his dreams sound too big.

And if things play out the way they’re trending, that belief will echo all the way to the NFL.