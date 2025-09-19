Tua Tagovailoa’s 1-8 Record Against Buffalo Bills Resurfaces After Costly Drop (Video)

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) passes against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

For decades, the rivalry between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills has been a cornerstone of the AFC East. After 123 meetings, the record stands at a near-perfect tie, with the Dolphins holding a slim 62-60-1 lead.

In the past, the Dolphins had famously won 17 consecutive games in the 1970s with the legendary Bob Griese as their QB. It was a record that stood as a symbol of their dynasty, which had three Super Bowl appearances. Today, however, a new era has dawned, marked by the arrival of two franchise quarterbacks: Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa.

The tale of their individual matchups could not be more different. For Tua Tagovailoa, the Bills have been a persistent roadblock. His personal 1-8 career record is a statistic that has haunted him and the franchise.

Sadly, the head-to-head record of Tua against the Bills became a talking point after his costly drop in the first quarter on the TNF game at Highmark Stadium. On first glance, Tua’s miss looked similar to Travis Kelce’s drop against the Eagles on Sunday. Incidentally, Tua’s drop happened just after Allen scored a touchdown. This further accelerated the comparisons between the two QBs.

Fans called Tua “overhyped” and urged the Dolphins to “find a new QB.” This brings to the question of whether Tua underperformed against the Bills as a QB in his career.

The answer is probably yes. His overall numbers in these games—1,830 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions—reflect a struggle with consistency. Tua had his moments of brilliance, such as a 124.9 passer rating in a 2024 game where he threw for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. However, his efforts have often been undone by either turnovers or the Bills’ offense.

The lone victory came on September 25, 2022, a game where the Dolphins’ defense held Buffalo to just 19 points (21-19), proving that a complete team effort is essential to beat the Bills.

In contrast, Josh Allen has treated the Dolphins as his personal playground. He boasts a commanding 12-2 career record, that includes a playoff win.His statistics against the Dolphins are equally staggering: 3,737 yards, 37 passing touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, with a career passer rating of 108.8.

Allen has routinely exploited the Dolphins’ defense, with two separate four-touchdown, 300-yard performances. Even in their rare losses, Allen has put up big numbers, as seen in the 2022 defeat, where he threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns.

The contrast between these two quarterbacks’ records encapsulates the current state of the rivalry. While Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been building a contender, they have yet to find the consistent formula to overcome the Bills.