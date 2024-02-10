Worst Analyst in Sports With 16 Straight Wrong Predictions, Makes His Pick for Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs Repeat Super Bowl Against San Francisco 49ers

Feb 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; The Super Bowl 58 roman numerals at the NFL Experience with images of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23), quarterback Brock Purdy (13), tight end George Kittle (85), defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) and Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15), tight end Travis Kelce (87), wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs may have fate working against them this Super Bowl. A famous Redditor who’s incorrectly predicted the last 16 Super Bowls called for Kansas City to win against San Francisco. The streak is incredible. Even probability dictates that if you pick randomly, you’ll get around half the picks correct.

The Redditor started his streak in the 2007 Super Bowl when the undefeated Patriots faced off against an upstart New York Giants team. Like most people, he bet heavily on the Patriots, and ever since then, his string of bad luck has kept growing.

This year, he’s laid his money on the Kansas City Chiefs. Given the Chiefs’ dominance in recent years, and the way they reached the Super Bowl, the ‘worst analyst in sports’ is confident that they can pull it off against the 49ers. San Francisco struggled to make it to the Super Bowl, barely winning against the Packers and Lions in back-to-back weeks. It took a great deal of luck to pull off their comeback against Detroit, and given the circumstances of a big game, this fan is backing Kansas City to come up big again.

He believes that Mahomes’ pedigree is simply too big to ignore, citing his 14-3 record in the postseason, and 14-1 record in games where he’s not playing Tom Brady. Moreover, Kansas City’s defense is the main talking point this time around. They held the high-powered Ravens offense to just 10 points after shutting down Miami’s electric offense for just seven points.

This fan also backs Andy Reid over the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan. The bets support this fan’s analysis. According to BetMGM, 68% of the bets and 70% of the money is on the Chiefs, as of Friday. So far, Vegas has the 49ers as slight favorites and several other bets are sure to lock in as the days go by. The over/under for the game is set at 47.5 points.

What Are the Odds for Super Bowl LVIII?

Currently, the money line for Super Bowl 58 is San Francisco -127, Kansas City +107 with the spread being 49ers -2. What does all that mean?

For the money line, the negative sign means the 49ers are favorites, and for you to win $100, you would have to bet $127, assuming they win. Alternatively, the positive sign indicates the Chiefs are underdogs, and if you bet $100 on them, you would win $107 if they won.

The spread meanwhile indicates the point difference between the two teams. So if you want to bet on the spread on the 49ers, they would need to win by two points or more for you to win the bet. Looking at the spread bets over the last few years, it’s usually been a toss-up between the favorites and the underdog. In the last 10 Super Bowls, the betting favorite has won the game four times.

That seems like a low number, but it’s almost 50%. Considering the spread has ever been in the last 10 years is 4.5, this makes sense. The two teams in the Super Bowl are usually evenly matched up. The Chiefs were underdogs last year, and they beat the Eagles. With the odds stacked against them, the Chiefs will look to prove Vegas wrong once more.