Amidst Early Return Rumors, Aaron Rodgers Picks a New Side Hustle at the Jets Facility

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems determined for an early return to the field. Rodgers is definitely on a mission and is wasting no time getting involved with the New York Jets. Despite facing a challenging recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Week One, Rodgers has already resumed practice with the team.

Although his return to the playing field is uncertain, the four-time MVP has apparently found a new side hustle at the Jets facility. Aaron ‘the salesman’ is actually trying his hands at selling game tickets to the fans. The Jets, on their social media handle, uploaded a video of Aaron being the perfect salesman for them.

While Aaron’s side gig video amused fans to a great extent, Jets head coach Robert Saleh recently provided another positive update on Rodgers’ recovery which made them even happier. Saleh confirmed that the 39-year-old has been cleared to practice, with the veteran involved in snaps and throwing the ball. Saleh said,

“This isn’t so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab. Aaron is not going to do anything to put himself in harm’s way.”

Coach Saleh had an advice for his younger breed of players while asking them to take a page from Rodgers’ book. Saleh Said,

“I think it’s sooner than everybody did. It’s a mentality I think young guys should grasp to. He loves this organization. He wants to be with his teammates. He wants to be here. He’s sacrificed so much already for the organization, himself and his teammates. He’s doing it again. I think it’s a testament to who he is as a human.”

Rodgers, who turns 40 soon, has shocked everyone with his rapid recovery. Speaking on ‘The Pat McAfee Show,’ he expressed steady improvement but said that he’s not yet at a point to make a comeback.

Aaron Rodgers has a New Job With the New York Jets

Despite the uncertainty about his return to the game, Rodgers remains actively involved in supporting the franchise in various capacities. His latest side hustle – selling tickets to fans. A video posted by the team shows the veteran quarterback engaging with a fan. He playfully offered free tickets. Rodgers quipped,

“So you’re 1-0 going to games. Obviously, we need to find a way to get you back. How do we do that? Do we have to offer you some free tickets or what? I don’t know if I’m authorized to do that just yet.”

The fans loved the humor from the veteran. Let’s see some fan reactions on X:

One fan sarcastically praised Rodgers for being liked, since his role appears to be more of a success than being a QB for the Jets.

Another fan finally found it in his heart to praise Rodgers.

The decision to suit up again will depend on the team’s playoff contention. With a 21-day evaluation window while on the injured reserve list, the Jets have six games left in the regular season. This leaves room for a potential comeback against the Washington Commanders on Dec. 24.