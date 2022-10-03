Amidst Tom Brady and Wife Divorce Rumors, Antonio Brown Posts a Picture Hugging Gisele Bundchen

Former Bucs WR Antonio Brown was recently kicked out of a hotel after he exposed himself in the swimming pool. Before that controversy could die out, the man ignited another one by posting a picture with Gisele Bundchen.

Antonio Brown never ceases to amaze. Every now and then, he just finds a way to get involved in some controversy or the other. There was a time when he was regarded as one of the most talented wide receivers in the game.

He had a few incredible seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers but his relationship with the team’s quarterback went sour after a few years. Despite making the news continuously for all the wrong reasons, Brady’s Buccaneers gave him another chance to show his prowess on the field.

However, the man pulled off one of the biggest stunts of his career when he tossed his gloves in the crowd and ran around shirtless after a game which eventually forced the Bucs to kick him out.

Since then, he has been trying incredibly hard to make a comeback in the NFL but no team has expressed interest in roping him in. Moreover, he recently green lit another controversy after which, his already bleak comeback chances have taken a massive hit.

Antonio Brown posts a picture with Gisele Bundchen after swimming pool scandal

Antonio Brown was recently kicked out of a hotel after he was seen exposing himself in the swimming pool. Forget about showing regret for his actions, the man utilized the controversy to deliver a message to the NFL franchises about how capable he is when it comes to exposing the D (in this case, he means defense).

I’m telling every team that needs some offense to pick up AB bc he’s shown that he still has the ability to expose a D@nfl — AB (@AB84) October 2, 2022

Moreover, the former Bucs WR again grabbed attention of the NFL fans after posting a picture on his Instagram account. In that picture, he can be seen hugging Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab)

While there is nothing inherently wrong with the picture, but the timing Antonio has chosen to post it is what is making the fans question the WR’s intentions.

Tom and Gisele have been going through a rough patch lately. Rumors of the power couple moving towards a divorce are flooding the news reports.

Amidst all this, Antonio’s post was bound to gain public attention. Although it is tough to say what exactly the man’s intentions were while posting the picture with Gisele, he has succeeded in getting what he wanted, “public attention.”

