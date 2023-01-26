Shannon Sharpe Destroys ‘Average’ Bengals CB Eli Apple, Compares Him to a “Good For Nothing, Born in a Rich Family” Brat

The Cincinnati Bengals have been simply sensational in the last two months. Game after game, Burrow’s army has improved which has ultimately allowed them to enter into the AFC championship clash.

Even in the divisional round clash against the Bills, when almost everyone was discussing about where the Chiefs and Bills will play the AFC championship clash, Burrow’s men played like absolute champions.

They aren’t the underdogs anymore and boy didn’t they prove it. Joe scored two TDs and completely outplayed Josh Allen and in the end, we got to see a one-sided divisional round playoff contest.

Moreover, after the game ended, several Bengals players were heard chanting, “we’ll see you in Burrowhead.” While some are suggesting that the Bengals are being a tad bit overconfident, NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe reckons that they deserve to be a little cocky after how well they have been playing.

Shannon Sharpe blasts Eli Apple for trash-talking a bit too much

In the latest episode of ‘The Undisputed,’ Shannon praised the Bengals for consistently playing out of their skins. However, all hell broke loose as soon as Sharpe started talking about controversial cornerback Eli Apple.

Elis, who recently trolled the Bills after his team defeated them, was blasted by Shannon for speaking way too much, even when his own contribution in the Bengals’ success has been quite minimal.

“The guy that talks the most to me, is Eli Apple. I have never seen in all my years a more average player talk as much as he does. And I am like ‘Why Bruh,'” Sharpe claimed.

NFL Films picked up Bengals CB Mike Hilton saying ‘We’ll see you in Burrowhead’ after win vs. Bills: “The Bengals have been doing a lot of talking, but they should be confident. They’re saying, ‘now it’s your job to shut me up.’” — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/6sjsgIKkDH — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) January 26, 2023

“It’s like being born to wealthy parents, bro you ain’t do nothing,” Shannon stated, adding that Eli is acting like he is the main man doing the job for his team while in reality, his contribution hasn’t been that monumental.

There is no doubt about the fact that Eli is someone who doesn’t hold back when it comes to expressing exactly what he thinks. However, this habit of his has earned him a lot of criticism as well. It will be interesting to see if Eli responds to Shannon after the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs.

