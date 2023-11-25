Moments After Committing to Deion Sanders’ Colorado as New Coach, Warren Sapp Asks Bill Belichick to Retire: “The Game Is Over”

Deion Sanders has continued to walk his talk of overhauling the Colorado Buffaloes roster. His debut season with the Buffaloes saw both ups and downs. Both the offense and defense faced significant struggles, and Coach Prime has now brought in Warren Sapp full-time in the coach’s lounge. While Sapp prepares for his new role, he has made serious headlines after bashing the Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick.

Advertisement

The former DT’s outspokenness extends beyond coaching matters, as highlighted by his recent comments on Bill Belichick. Sapp, in his time on ‘Fearless with Jason Whitlock’ didn’t shy away from expressing his opinion about the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach. He suggested that Belichick’s time creating the Patriots’ success is gone with Tom Brady’s departure, and now it’s time for him to retire for good.

“Tom Brady is the reason why you’re Bill Belichick. That’s who you owe that to,” Sapp said. “All that Patriot way s*** is out the window. You can’t go recreate it somewhere else… It’s time to go to the couch. The game is over.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BlazeTV/status/1726696124260688089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The New England Patriots have struggled considerably this season, currently standing at Belichick’s career low of 2-8. Even Brady accepted that the team’s display this season was a stark departure from their glorious past. He subtly hinted at making changes to the coaching strategies under Belichick that might be necessary for the team’s future.

Warren Sapp Is Set to Join the Colorado Buffaloes With Deion Sanders

Warren Sapp’s formal induction into the Colorado Buffaloes was announced by Coach Prime on Wednesday. This is a significant development for the Buffaloes, as Sapp has an existing relationship with the team’s defense.

Sanders vividly described Sapp’s engagement with the team, describing one of the incidents where he shared a hot tub with the entire team’s defensive line. He also emphasized that the defense roster will flourish with Sapp and the new recruits will love him.

“He’s a dear friend that I love to life, and he’s going to be invaluable to what he brings to the table … as far as the recruits as well, they’re going to love him,” said Sanders.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/noskozone/status/1727412859079184601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The CU program hasn’t made an official announcement as of yet. Consequently, his role with the Buffs next season is still unclear. However, his proximity to the defensive line of the team plays a larger role in coordinating them.

The Colorado Buffaloes are 4-7 this season, lying at the bottom of the Pac-12 conference. Their 2023 season has registered noticeable growth despite the figures as they entered the season as an unranked team. Their four wins and a few close losses promise a better next season under a leader like Deion Sanders and a coach like Warren Sapp.