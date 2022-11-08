Angry Lil Wayne Reckons $150 Million Aaron Rodgers Extension Was a Massive Blunder By Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers is one of the finest quarterbacks in the game. The reigning MVP has delivered incredible numbers on a consistent basis over the years.

However, this time around, Aaron is going through a really rough patch. There has been absolutely zero chemistry between Aaron and the young wide receivers throughout the season.

When the Packers had to let Davante Adams go in order to keep Rodgers, many thought that the team might struggle to win against stronger teams, however, the team from Green Bay has been found reeling against some of the weaker sides as well.

Most recently, the Packers took on the Detroit Lions and it felt like it was the perfect chance for them to gain winning momentum as Lions came into the clash with a 1-6 record.

Also Read: Most QB Rushing Yards In A Game : Is Justin Fields TD Run Against Dolphins the Longest by an NFL Quarterback?

Lil Wayne Is Livid With ‘Uninspiring’ & Worn-Out Aaron Rodgers

However, Rodgers ended up struggling big time against the Lions’ defense. He threw 3 interceptions, made some glaring errors, and was then seen fuming on the sideline.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

Innumerable Packers fans took to Twitter to reprimand the reigning MVP for dismal show against Detroit. One among them was renowned musician Lil Wayne. A huge Packers admirer, Wayne Tweeted that the team should have let Aaron Rodgers go ahead of the current season.

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” Wayne posted. Wayne made an appearance on The Undisputed as well and explained the rational behind his Tweet.

Wayne claimed that Aaron looks uninspired, as if he doesn’t want to be with Green Bay. Wayne added that Rodgers has clearly failed to inspire the younger guys in the unit.

The global music star went on to add that we can understand why Davante Adams had no problems in leaving Aaron Rodgers. “When Davante left, everybody was like, how can you leave Aaron Rodgers? I think we have the answer to that question, the answer is Aaron Rodgers,” he said.

Wayne also stated that in place of Rodgers, if Jordan Love would have been the QB1 and the team’s record had been the same, it would have still been understandable. However, with Rodgers leading the unit and team still struggling, nothing is really making sense for Green Bay.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?