Derrick Henry Plans to Never Let His Future Son Face the “Disrespect” of Being a Running Back

Derrick Henry, the powerhouse running back is entering his eighth season in the NFL and his first with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. While he is making waves on the field, he is also speaking about the challenges faced by the players playing his position.

In today’s age, playing a running back is tough as the market has shrunk quite a bit and Derrick Henry is the advocate of that. In a recent appearance on “The Pivot Podcast,” Henry opened up about the lack of respect and recognition for running backs, both on and off the field.

As he talked about the future of the game, his frustration was clearly visible. He even expressed doubts about allowing his own future son to play running back, citing concerns about the lack of financial security and respect for the position. He stated,

“If I ever have a son, my son ain’t playing running back though. We want to take a stance for the guys who’s already coming up and already in rotation to make it to the league and be able to set something up for them. So when they come into league and have an opportunity to get paid, they can get paid. But as far as my own son, he can’t play running back.”

Moreover, the crux of Henry’s argument lies in the idea of honoring generational talent. He believes that exceptional running backs should deserve the same recognition and compensation as other elite players in the game. He recalls his own inspiration and how he looked up to the legendary RBs who made him choose to play this position.

For Derrick Henry, it’s not just about his own career but also about paving the way for future generations of players. The Ravens star knows how many young kids might be looking up to him and he wants them to see this as a position of honor and opportunity, not just a job with uncertainty.

Running Backs’ Rise to Recognition in the NFL

In the podcast, former safety Ryan Clark asked Derrick on his views if the teams will continue to disrespect running backs. Henry however sees the positive changes happening in the league. He pointed out how RBs like Christian McCaffery, Saquon Barkley, and Josh Jacobs are finally getting the recognition they deserve with big paydays.

In 2024, Christian McCaffery is set to earn a whopping $11.8 million, while Saquon Barkley, now with the Philadelphia Eagles, scored a deal worth $37.75 million over three years. He will pocket $12.1 million as a signing bonus and $1.3 million in base salary this year. Then there is Josh Jacobs, who landed a massive 4-year, $48 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. He too will rake in $1.2 million in base salary plus a hefty $12.5 million signing bonus.

As for Derrick Henry, the star running back recently inked a 2-year, $16 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens. This comes after his mega $50 million, 4-year contract with the Tennessee Titans back in 2020. These numbers show just how lucrative the NFL can be for top players like McCaffery, Barkley, Jacobs, and Henry.

With generational talents entering the league, teams are starting to value the running back position more. In the past, some teams thought they were replaceable, but now they see the value. Moreover, players like these will inspire the next generation to embrace the position with pride.