Tom Brady Is 100% Serious About Playing in the Olympics: Rob Gronkowski

Before flag football makes its Olympic debut at LA ’28, there is now an important stop on the calendar that could determine whether one of the greatest athletes ever takes that stage. In March 2026, Tom Brady will suit up for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia. It’s a 5v5 round-robin style tournament featuring stars like Jayden Daniels, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, among others.

Beyond its star-studded lineup and first-of-a-kind nature, what makes the event truly significant is its structure. As Brady’s former teammate Rob Gronkowski recently pointed out, the Riyadh tournament will be played under the exact same rules that will govern flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

That detail changes everything because Brady himself acknowledged the connection while speaking at a recent Fanatics event. Carefully choosing his words, he teased that his Saudi appearance could be the start of something bigger.

“The journey starts here. And the prep for Riyadh is going to be 2026, and maybe, just maybe, there is a small chance that if it goes well, we’ll see what happens in the Olympics,” he said. While some took it as just a tease, on the Up & Adams show, Gronkowski asserted that Brady was “100% serious.”

“I think he’s serious,” host Kay Adams began, before raising the obvious concern: Brady will be 50 by the time the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics rolls around. So, at that age, competing against quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, or Josh Allen for the Team USA QB spot feels almost unthinkable on paper. But Gronkowski feels otherwise.

According to Gronk, age is almost irrelevant in this format. Flag football, he explained, strips away the physical toll that ends most careers, as there is barely any pass rush or a 300-pound lineman coming down on your legs to crush you. “You’re not getting hit… You just got to sit in the pocket,” Gronk said plainly.

From there, his argument only grew stronger. Brady’s arm strength, Gronk insisted, hasn’t gone anywhere. Neither has his preparation. “That guy’s training 24/7 still… Don’t let him trick you,” he said.

Gronkowski went even further, boldly suggesting Brady remains the best candidate to quarterback Team USA in 2028. It’s not because younger players lack talent, but because flag football rewards what Brady has always done best: Quick reads and scheme recognition. And in a five-on-five spacing, Brady’s skills get an even bigger boost.

“It’s going to be pretty easy for him to read. I’m not going against him,” Gronk concluded.

Tom Brady hinted at a potential return to the field for the 2028 Olympics… Gronk’s thoughts? “He’s 100% serious, there’s no doubt about that… He’s the best candidate” @TomBrady | @RobGronkowski | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/MjwE91elzd — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) January 14, 2026

Just like that, with Tom Brady’s tease and Rob Gronkowski’s confirmation, the Riyadh tournament has gone from an offseason marketing event to being the GOAT’s live audition for the Olympics. Safe to say, Brady fans now have more than enough reasons to follow the Fanatics Flag Football Classic seriously, for it may just be the sign of things to come!