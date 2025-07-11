Patrick Mahomes Just 773 Yards Away From Eclipsing Cam Newton, Steve Young, and Troy Aikman in Elite NFL Record

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over the past three decades, National Football League offenses have evolved into pass-oriented attacks. Because of this — and 17 game seasons — it’s easier than ever for quarterbacks to rack up passing yards. Nobody has managed to touch Peyton Manning’s single-season record (5,477) yet, but that mark’s downfall feels imminent.

If any signal-caller were to surpass Manning’s total in 2025, it very well could be Patrick Mahomes. The three-time Super Bowl champion is one of three passers with multiple 5,000-yard seasons (Tom Brady and Drew Brees are the others). Mahomes failed to crack 4,000 yards in 2024, but based on recent comments, he’s hellbent on reestablishing himself as the clear-cut best quarterback in the NFL.

Mahomes will continue climbing the career passing yards list in the process of strutting his stuff. Right now, he sits 48th all-time in the category (32,352). His ascent up the board should be rapid. He needs just 31 yards to top Cam Newton (32,382) and move into 47th place. He would pass Troy Aikman (32,942 yards) for 45th place with strong performances — 591 combined yards — in Weeks 1 and 2.

Mahomes’ parade obviously won’t stop there. With 773 yards, he’ll slide past Steve Young (33,124) for the 43rd-most passing yards in NFL history. It’s likely, if not probable, that Mahomes posts the necessary yardage to reach Young’s figure in three contests.

From here, we’ll stick to round numbers. At 2,000 yards, Mahomes would rank 38th all-time. 3,000 passing yards will put him 115 yards behind Jim Kelly, who’s currently 32nd all-time. Assuming Jared Goff — who trails Kelly by 409 yards — is healthy, Mahomes is set to reside in the 33rd spot when he passes Kelly.

Mahomes’ single-season low in passing yards since becoming the Kansas City Chiefs’ full-time starter is 3,928. If he merely matches that floor in 2025, he’d overtake his former mentor, Alex Smith. With Goff adding to his resume at the same time, Mahomes would presumably reach 32nd all-time when putting Smith in his rearview mirror. To end the season in the top 30, he’d essentially need 5,000 yards.

Donovan McNabb – 37,276 yards (29th most all-time; 4,924 yards in front of Mahomes)

Matt Hasselbeck – 36,638 yards (30th); Alex Smith – 35,650 (31st)

Jim Kelly – 35,467 (32nd); Jay Cutler – 35,133 (33rd); Jared Goff – 35,058 (34th)

With revenge on his mind, Mahomes will be doing everything in his power to show he’s still the player fans adored like no other before the Chiefs’ villain arc began. That may mean we’re in store for his third 5,000-yard season, third MVP award and fourth Lombardi Trophy. His chance to fire out of the gate comes on Fri., Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.