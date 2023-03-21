Tom Brady’s Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, Spotted Holidaying With Joaquim Valente For the 2nd Time

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to be taking two very different paths after their divorce. While TB12 is focused only on his children as of now, it seems that Bündchen may just be venturing into something new. This comes in the wake of her recent trip to Costa Rica, with her children, a few friends, and most notably, her Jiu-Jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente.

Valente has been teaching martial arts to Bündchen and her kids for almost a year and a half. Rumors about them being together started almost as immediately as news broke about Bündchen’s “fight” with Brady. The 42-year-old supermodel filed for divorce late last year, ending a 13-year-old marriage with the 7x Super Bowl winner.

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente spotted together at a Cost Rican beach

It is not often that you take your personal trainer out on vacation with you. While is it not uncommon, this is perhaps the biggest reason the rumors about Bündchen’s possible new romantic partner have emerged. While she has consistently claimed her relationship with Valente is platonic and professional, every time the duo is spotted together, the rumor mills are back in action.

Bündchen and Valente were recently spotted having a fun day out at a Costa Rican beach. They were not alone, though. Bündchen’s children, Vivian and Benjamin, were also present, along with a couple of Bündchen’s friends. This is not the first time Bündchen and Valente have been spotted together, though. Not long ago, the duo and the kids were seen on what is generally thought to be a jungle trek.

Tom Brady seems to be more focused on children, despite best efforts from pals

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the now-single and soon-to-be hyper-rich Tom Brady. One would naturally assume that someone with his looks and money would be able to find a date with zero effort. However, it seems TB12 is not really interested in pursuing a romantic relationship. What’s more, this is even after his friends have been trying to set him up for months.

In a way, one can understand why Brady isn’t keen on dating. He just wants to spend as much time as he can spare with his kids. Especially his daughter Vivian, with whom he’s been having a lot of fun lately. Their antics together have given fans a chance to see a whole different side of their favorite QB.