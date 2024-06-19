Antonio Brown Reckons “Athletes Should Be Used to Criticism” to Downplay Caitlin Clark Issue

Antonio Brown’s social media presence has long been a double-edged sword — entertaining yet bizarrely unpredictable, sometimes veering into offensive territory. For instance, his widely publicized comments about WNBA sensation Caitlin Clark drew intense criticism; however, Brown’s recent remarks might just change that perspective.

In a recent appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Brown discussed the intent behind his controversial takes, especially the ones toward Caitlin. He argued that whatever thoughts and comments he expresses through his CTESPN persona are laced with a hint of entertainment and humor. Brown even suggested that this aligns with Elon Musk’s vision for X (formerly Twitter) as a platform for free expression.

“The media tends to despise the truth and scrutinize different people for different reasons. I mean, I’m just not a football player that had a lot of stats; that was just a part of my life. There is more to my life,” Brown stated. “I feel like Caitlin Clark is an athlete. Athletes should be used to criticism, that’s their life, right?”

For Clark, Brown insisted he holds her in the highest regard as a basketball player, even referring to her as “one of the greatest athletes in basketball that’s changing the game.” His intention, he claimed, was to draw attention to her talents.

Moving on to draw a parallel, Brown pointed out that when Pat McAfee called Clark a “white b**ch,” there was no over-the-top scrutiny, but when he described her as “hairy,” fans and media promptly turned against him.

AB has witnessed players face criticism for every action they take; therefore, he believes Caitlin shouldn’t be an exception. He has built the CTESPN Network to discuss what others cannot or simply won’t. He even insisted that he holds no negativity towards Caitlin; it’s simply his authentic, unfiltered persona.

AB Accepts That Not Everyone Will Grasp His True Character

Later on, Brown also put forth a touching perspective when host Fred Taylor inquired about how he feels concerning those who loved him as a player but were let down by his recent actions – whether it was the controversy surrounding CTESPN, his unceremonious NFL departure, or his well-documented bankruptcy case.

However, in Brown’s eyes, he wasn’t letting those people down. He believes that those who keep him close to heart simply fail to understand his authentic self.

“I just feel like people don’t understand. It’s always when people don’t understand, (they think) you’re crazy. Or you’re not from where I’m from, so you don’t have that understanding. Bro, I’m from Liberty City. I caught a Jitney to go play football or go to school. I was 6 years old, so I raised myself,” Brown explained.

He candidly revealed that he embarked on his football journey not for the sole purpose of entertaining fans weekly but as a means to build a life and enjoy luxuries he could never afford as a child.

“How did I let somebody down? I did what I was supposed to do,” Brown continued. “It’s okay to not understand AB. It’s okay to not understand why I make those moves, but sometimes it takes time for people to understand.”

Brown’s perspective highlighted the often-overlooked reality that fans and even close friends sometimes fail to grasp the nuances of an athlete’s journey. They expect their idols to consistently present an immaculate public persona, regardless of personal struggles or sacrifices made along the way.

While he acknowledged that not everyone could comprehend the rationale behind his actions, Brown remained resolute in his authenticity — a quality that has endeared him to an army of fans who truly adore him.