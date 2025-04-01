“April Fools?”: Redditors Can’t Believe Jerry Jones Is Offering Micah Parsons The Largest Non-QB Deal In NFL History

Jan 16, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meets with outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Micah Parsons achieved something in his first quartet of years that only Reggie White (HOF), Derrick Thomas (HOF), and Dwight Freeney (HOF) have been able to do: 10+ sacks. Since he entered the NFL, Parsons has the fifth-most sacks (52.5), tackles for loss (63), and QB hits (112).

Advertisement

And yet, he has not been compensated commensurate with the value he’s brought to the Dallas Cowboys over the past four years. Now, that time has come. Dallas already got Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb squared away. It’s Micah Parsons’ time to get paid.

And not just paid, but paid handsomely. It was reported earlier that Parsons was not only looking for the biggest non-QB contract of all time, but he wanted a deal worth $200 million. While Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones might not be up to fulfilling that second request, the first is doable.

As Clarence Hill reported on Tuesday, Jones, the Cowboys, and Parsons have agreed on a deal that would make him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. The financial details of the offer are not yet available, however.

Cowboys have offered Micah Parsons a record contract…without his agent involved…so no deal yet – DLLS Sports https://t.co/DSIEeA9ytI — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) April 1, 2025

The one caveat with the contract offer Dallas submitted is that it has not gone through Micah Parsons’ high-powered agent, David Mulugheta. Cowboys brass conducted the negotiations directly with Parsons, and has not had contact with Mulugheta since the Scouting Combine about a month ago.

This is a common tactic Jones and the Cowboys have taken. As Ari Meirov noted, they will often pitch to players on the brand opportunities of joining “America’s Team” while locking them into 5-7 year contracts that make it hard for players to sign a second big deal but save Dallas money long-term. Surely, Mulugheta, whom Forbes named the most powerful NFL agent, will have something to say once the particulars come across his desk.

A longer deal could make it easier for the Cowboys to give Parsons the $200 million he wants without giving him too much on a per-year basis. A five-year deal worth just over $200 million seems most likely, as it would make Parsons the highest-paid non-QB in both total contract value and AAV (average annual value).

The deal will be record-breaking. But considering the other major contracts handed out to edge rushers during this same offseason cycle, it shouldn’t be unexpected. Some on Reddit, however, thought for sure this news had to be a joke considering the date: April 1.

One Redditor asked bluntly, “April Fools?” Another chimed in saying Jones was going to give Parsons an ownership stake too: “Yup… Jerruh to give him a piece of team too“. A different user said that the deal wasn’t the joke, but rather the details: “The joke is there’s no guaranteed money“.

As another pointed out, the final number on the deal won’t be an issue for Jerry Jones and the company. “Isn’t the joke that the Cowboys wait until the last minute? I’ve never seen money be an issue for Jerry Jones. He’s overpaid Zeke and Dak.”

Surely, if they had done this deal last offseason or even before Myles Garrett’s record-breaking four-year, $160 million deal earlier in this window, $200 million wouldn’t even be on the table. But as the Cincinnati Bengals also recently learned, the longer you wait, the more you pay.