Brittany Mahomes, Who is Taking Care of the House & Kids Without Patrick Mahomes, Gets Appreciation From Chiefs Fans for Her Sacrifices

Brittany Mahomes is a well-known personality in the field of sports. Not just because of her career as a professional soccer player, nor is it just because of her stake in the Kansas City Current women’s soccer team. She is known mostly for her unwavering support for her husband and Kansas City Chiefs signal caller, Patrick Mahomes. It seems fans have started acknowledging that, and are thanking her for her support.

A Chiefs fan took to Twitter to thank Brittany Mahomes for managing the house and her kids without Patrick Mahomes’s help. The Tweet reads, “I think all of #ChiefsKingdom can appreciate @BrittanyLynne for the sacrifice she’s making this week bc of treatment. We promise we will give him back in 3 weeks.”

Can’t wait to have him back😂😂 but he’s got some business to take care of👏🏼😎 https://t.co/ycvhvda227 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 27, 2023

Brittany retweeted the fan’s post, saying, she couldn’t wait to have him back. Adding “But he’s got some business to take care of”, pointing to the AFC Championship game this weekend.

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle injury during his game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Playoffs round. Although he kept on playing with the injury, he has been in recovery ever since. Which restricted his movements out of the facility, and prevented him from being at home often. However, that sacrifice has paid off, with Mahomes looking very much in shape to face the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes vs Joe Burrow round 2: revenge or humiliation?

The Bengals’ beating the Buffalo Bills to make the Championship game was certainly shocking for many. However, that win has given the NFL an iconic rematch opportunity. Last season, the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the Championship game, only to lose in the Super Bowl. This time, however, the Chiefs will be trying to exact revenge on their wild cat foes.

For the Chiefs, it is imperative they break the losing streak they have against the Bengals. The Chiefs have lost their previous 3 matchups against the Cincinnati outfit. Plus, they have a real shot at winning the Super Bowl this season, having been touted as favorites from the very start of the season. However, the Bengals are not going to hand them the win on a silver plate.

The last time around was a disappointing turn of events. So close to winning their first-ever Super Bowl, yet unable to stretch enough to get their hands on the coveted trophy. This time too, the Bengals are in great shape and look poised to give the Super Bowl another shot. They are facing a tough opponent in the Chiefs, but it’s not something they haven’t faced before.

Expect a hard-fought game on Sunday. Who will come out on top in what could possibly be a grinding game? Which team will outlast the other in this test of grit and strength?

