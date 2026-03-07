Are Players Really Unhappy With Tom Brady, Alex Guerrero Controlling the Nutrition & Fitness of the Raiders?

The Las Vegas Raiders were part of a blockbuster trade recently, but they were the ones losing five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Maxx Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens. Crosby had close ties with the ownership group and had shown loyalty to the team up until the end of last season. Recent reports, however, suggested that he was quite unhappy with the involvement of Tom Brady and his pal Alex Guerrero, a practitioner of alternative medicine.

According to those reports, Crosby was very upset about being sat down for the last two games, with Guerrero being involved in the decision. Then, the Athletic’s Mike Silver claimed that not just Crosby, but several other players and coaches were unhappy with Guerrero’s involvement.

Since Brady is barely in the Raiders facility, tending to his other ventures, it’s Guerrero who’s looking to keep everyone in line. The wellness coordinator has significant organizational power, per Silver. He can inform players of impending transactions and even tell staff members not following his instructions that their jobs may be at risk. So, is the organization in a mess right now, especially with the involvement of Guerrero?

Well, not quite, according to the Raiders players themselves. The NFLPA 2026 report cards reveal that 1,759 players participated, with every player invited to take part. Those who left a rating for the Raiders gave them an A for Nutritionist/Dietician. The Training Staff got an A too, with only the Weight Room receiving an A+.

I think the Guerrero stuff is being blown out of proportion The #Raiders received an A from the players on their nutritionist/dietician & their training staff — Guerrero lumped in w/ them Also, plenty of good grades here (and many of the poor graded folks have been replaced)… https://t.co/2xDjeQaKeg pic.twitter.com/gjpgVmpmpR — Jesse Merrick – Silver & Black Sports Network (@JesseSBSN) March 7, 2026

So, it’s fair to say that reports suggesting most players had issues with Guerrero and Brady are blown out of proportion. But yes, it can be argued that Crosby took it to heart that he was being sat down at the end of the 2025 season so the team could pursue the first overall pick by tanking. He perhaps didn’t agree with this being the way a franchise should operate.

Now, Crosby gets to start over. And for a team that’s a contender almost every season, something he was definitely looking for after reaching the playoffs just once in Vegas during his seven-year career.

The Raiders got two first-round picks for the trade, so they’re not completely at a loss here. But the defense now needs significant bolstering, which will be interesting to see how they handle.