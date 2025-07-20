“Joe Flacco is Robbing Without a Mask”: Asante Samuel Calls Out Veteran QB After Retirement Prediction

It initially seemed like Shedeur Sanders would begin the season buried on the Browns’ depth chart, sitting fourth and getting limited reps, mostly with the scout team. He also carried the baggage from his draft slide, raising doubts about whether he’d even make the final roster. There was a growing belief that Cleveland might cut him if things didn’t improve.

But new reports out of Ohio have shifted the narrative. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, the Colorado alum now has a legitimate shot to compete for the starting quarterback job, and possibly steal the QB1 spot from veteran Joe Flacco and the other two QBs.

This development comes as a surprise to many who had penciled in Flacco as the clear starter, even at age 40. However, former Pro Bowler Asante Samuel isn’t shocked. He believes Shedeur brings something to the table that Flacco simply can’t: hunger, drive, and a burning desire to prove himself.

Samuel also pointed out that Flacco is nearing the end of his career and may retire after this season. He’s financially secure and, according to former Pats CB, no longer playing with the same urgency. With no real pressure in Cleveland, given the team’s modest expectations, he believes Flacco is simply cashing in a final paycheck without much motivation to push himself.

“For Joe Flacco, money is in the bank already. 40 years old, he has his money. It’s signed, sealed, and delivered. I 100 percent believe Joe Flacco will retire after this season. I really believe that. Anyone who thinks Flacco is prepared to fight 60 minutes to victory for the Browns is straight bugging. Joe Flacco is robbing with no mask on, baby. That’s the best way to get it in the NFL.”

It’s teams like the Browns that keep recycling the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and handing him QB1 opportunities even though his elite days are behind them. Joe Flacco is slow, no longer built to withstand the physical toll of the modern NFL, and while he can still manage an offense, so can any seasoned veteran.

As Asante Samuel put it, Flacco lacks the mental, physical, and emotional readiness to endure the grind of a full season, and at this stage in his career, he likely has no desire to. Especially not for a team like Cleveland. That’s why Samuel believes it’s time for the Browns to turn the page and hand the reins to Shedeur Sanders, who brings fresh energy, confidence, and hunger to the locker room.

The Browns need exactly that kind of spark. Sanders has the mindset and leadership to rally a team that finished with just three wins last season. He can shift the locker room dynamic from defeat to belief.

Samuel makes a valid point. Flacco hasn’t played a full season since 2017. Since leaving the Ravens in 2018, he’s bounced around six teams and started just 37 games in total. His short-lived resurgence with the Browns in 2023–24 wasn’t exactly groundbreaking, five games, 13 touchdowns, 8 interceptions, and a shaky playoff performance.

Then came a stint with the Colts. Although he wasn’t the starter, he still started six games after Anthony Richardson’s injury, and struggled again. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while fumbling four times. It was clear he was a stopgap, not a solution.

At 40, Joe Flacco now needs a strong O-line, an effective run game, and high-end receivers to even show glimpses of his once-vaunted arm. Instead of tailoring the offense around him, the Browns should give those same pieces to Shedeur Sanders. The rookie is younger, more mobile, and playing with a chip on his shoulder. He has something to prove. But this is Cleveland, so if history tells us anything, it’s that they probably won’t make the right call anytime soon.