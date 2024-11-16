Bill Belichick Names The Former Chiefs “Spy” Who Controlled Josh Allen’s Scrambles Last Year

The Chiefs will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road against Buffalo this Sunday. The Josh Allen-led Bills have a great task ahead if they want a shot at taking down the undefeated champions from last season.

They would need to look at the strategies that the Chiefs have historically used to trump them. And one of those strategies, as Bill Belichick points out, is the “spy” technique.

In a discussion on ‘COACH,’ the legendary football coach iterated that the Chiefs’ strategies for the upcoming game against the Bills are likely going to remain the same. And one of their premier goals would remain to limit Allen’s scrambles using a spy. He explained,

“Spags has really done a good job of controlling Josh Allen on the quarterback scrambles. Now, Allen’s still effective running the ball in the red area and short yardage, but in terms of scrambles and extended plays, Kansas City’s really done a good job on That. Last year, Gay was the spy.”

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was often used as a QB spy during his time with the Chiefs. He was an important part of the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

While Allen remains a formidable threat in short-yardage situations and within the red zone, Spagnuolo’s game plan effectively curtailed his ability to extend plays by scrambling. As the game nears, it will be exciting to see whether Bill’s prediction remains true and Spags can once more use a spy to contain Allen.

Bill further suggested that maintaining man coverage would be essential for their defensive scheme, particularly as they often double-covered key receivers like Stefon Diggs.

With Diggs gone, he hinted that this year they could see a shift in focus towards other players, such as rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid, who could alter how defenses approach Allen.