As Rumors of OBJ Going Back to Browns Gain Pace, WR’s Father’s Controversial Statements About Cleveland’s Offense Gain Pace

Myles Garrett may just be trying to bring about a reunion between his team and a former player. The player in question is the prolific wide receiver Odell Beckahm Jr., who is currently being courted by a large number of teams. Although he has not been openly linked to the Browns as yet, it seems Garrett is trying to change that. However, OBJ’s father may not be very happy about such a move.

OBJ played for the Browns from 2019 to 2021. The 2.5 years he spent in Cleveland were plagued with injuries, and he was unable to fully showcase his abilities. Things got worse when he started having a tussle with his then QB Baker Mayfield. Which ended up with him being released. He joined the Rams the same season, ending up with a Super Bowl ring. Things turned out almost well for him. Almost.

Update: #Browns star Myles Garrett is "working" on getting Odell Beckham to sign with Cleveland.@obj has said he's seeking a deal that would him more than $4 million a year. pic.twitter.com/Nvd0ySFEJq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 22, 2023

Odell Beckham Jr. was cut from the Browns after his father’s online rant

OBJ’s departure from the Browns in 2021 came in the wake of his father being too “overprotective” of his son. His acts ended up hurting OBJ’s career when he took to Instagram to claim that Baker Mayfield was intentionally avoiding OBJ as a target. This claim created a huge headache not just for the Browns, but for OBJ as well. However, Beckham Sr. only doubled down on his words, which created more havoc.

A Browns fan recently appealed to Garrett on Twitter, asking him to bring OBJ to Cleveland. The defensive end replied, “I’m working on it”, sparking rumors about OBJ possibly considering the move. Though, it seems a bit unlikely, given his history with the team. Nevertheless, since he hasn’t openly discarded the possibility, it is still a discussion worth having.

OBJ is on the wishlist of many NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs

Personal feelings aside, perhaps the best place for Odell Beckham Jr. to end up is the Kansas City Chiefs. Playing for Patrick Mahomes will only help him get his stats back up, and score some juicy touchdowns. Moreover, the defending Super Bowl champs are likely to retain that title this year, so he’d like to get on the bandwagon and get himself another Super Bowl ring.

The Chiefs, too, seem to be interested in signing OBJ. They have suffered quite a bit with injuries plaguing their receiver corps. With their star wideout, JuJu Smith-Schuster also leaving, they are in dire need of options for Mahomes to target. If they can sign OBJ, it might turn out to be a partnership that will enthrall the footballing community. Will we see OBJ wearing red anytime soon?