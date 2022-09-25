Are Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL?

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have been in the NFL, for a long time, and that begs the question if they’re the oldest quarterbacks in the league right now.

Brady and Rodgers are two of the most successful quarterbacks in the NFL right now, and they might be the last wave of the great quarterbacks from the 2000s.

Brady has won the most Super Bowls in NFL history as he holds 7 rings, more than any other NFL franchise. He’s been to the big game a total of 10 times across his 22-year career.

Aaron Rodgers has won one Super Bowl, his only appearance on the NFL’s biggest stage. Rodgers has made it to the NFC Conference Championship game 5 times, but he’s only won one game, the year he made it to the Super Bowl.

Today, Brady and Rodgers are matching up for the fifth time in their NFL careers, and currently, the Bucs quarterback holds the edge over the Packers superstar, winning 3 out of their 4 previous meetings.

How long have Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady been in the NFL?

When you look at Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, you’ll notice that they’re two of the oldest quarterbacks in the league. In fact, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are currently the two oldest quarterbacks in the league.

Brady is 45 years old and Aaron Rodgers is 38 years old. Brady is the oldest player in the league by far, and Aaron Rodgers is 5th on the list of oldest active players.

Brady and Rodgers have been in the league for a long time as well. As mentioned earlier, Brady has played for 22 years, making this year his 23rd season in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers has been in the league since 2005, but he only became the Packers starter in 2008 after the Brett Favre era was over. So, in total, Rodgers has played 17 seasons in the NFL, but he’s only started 14 years, making this year his 18th season in the NFL and 15th year as a starter.

There’s been lots of talk on the Packers vs. Buccaneers/Rodgers vs. Brady matchup. What does it take to get these old veterans ready? Here’s an exclusive inside look ⬇️😅 pic.twitter.com/yj7WOnXfvA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2022

