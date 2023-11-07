“Are You F*cking Kidding Me”: Josh Allen Unleashes His Wrath on the Refs After Controversial Intentional Grounding Call

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off to running back James Cook (4) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals, after a sluggish start to the season, clinched their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday with an impressive performance against Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. The Bengals wasted no time, scoring on their first two drives at Paycor Stadium, ultimately securing a 24-18 triumph. It was a hard-fought contest, but the luster of the clash was dimmed by a series of highly contentious calls made by the referees.

Advertisement

Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has a solid performance, completing 68.4% of his passes for 258 yards, with one touchdown, a rushing score, and one interception.

However, it’s worth noting that he’s thrown an interception in each of the last five matchups, which seemed to frustrate him during the post-game press conference. Notably, Josh Allen vented his frustration regarding the intentional grounding call the team received on Sunday night, a decision he found irksome.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1721360214731939868?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

During the NBC broadcast, we witnessed a heated moment as Allen jumped up from the bench, exclaiming, “Are you fu*king kidding me?” The Wyoming alumnus continued to harbor his displeasure even after the game had concluded. The fans seemed to agree:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JDFantasyBooks/status/1721361680100389066?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/triz1986/status/1721394934841004403?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The fans were incensed by the referees’ decision and rallied behind Josh Allen as he voiced his frustration. They adamantly criticized the NFL for what they perceived as “excessive officiating,” believing that certain calls were exaggerated.

NFL Fans Rally Behind Josh Allen Amid Controversial Penalty, Criticize League’s “Soft” Stance

During a touchdown play, the 27-year-old quarterback taunted Bengals safety Nick Scott by pointing in his direction after executing a pump fake, resulting in a 15-yard penalty against the Bills. This penalization during the Buffalo Bills’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals triggered an outpour of indignation from NFL fans across social media.

While the penalty didn’t cost Josh Allen and the Bengals a touchdown, it left fans fuming over the perceived overreaction, and they took various Twitter to vent their frustration.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BradleyGelber/status/1721342054272274661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Many opined that the NFL was displaying an overly cautious stance, branding it as “soft” and suggesting that the league should encourage such spirited displays rather than penalizing them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CinemaShogun/status/1721342438990610696?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DraftDiamonds/status/1721377065037897805?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

That being said, Joe Burrow outshone his rival, Josh Allen. Burrow’s performance was exceptional, delivering two touchdown passes while completing an impressive 31 out of 44 passes. He also amassed a season-high 348 passing yards, leading his team to a resounding victory in Cincinnati.

On the flip side, it was a forgettable evening for Josh Allen, the star of the Bills, as he grappled with a fifth consecutive game marked by an interception – an unfortunate streak that stands as the longest of his career.