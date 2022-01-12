“Are you okay Patrick Mahomes?”: Chiefs QB scares fan with cryptic Tweets that he’s since deleted, didn’t want people to make him sad

Patrick Mahomes has given Chiefs fans plenty to cheer about over his career, but recently, he also gave his supporters a scare with some cryptic deleted Tweets.

Anytime deleted Tweets are mentioned, people usually tend to assume the worst, but in this case, Mahomes’ deleted Tweets seemed to cause more worry and panic than anything. Here are the Tweets which fans found and which has since been removed from Mahomes’ account.

Even though the Tweets have been deleted, fans still have no clarity over why they were sent out in the first place. What was Mahomes talking about, and was he really going through something? For what it’s worth, we can assume that whatever Mahomes may have been talking about must have been solved as he wouldn’t have deleted them otherwise. It’s still interesting to think about what Mahomes may have been getting at.

Patrick Mahomes quietly turned in yet another impressive season

You may not have noticed it as much this year as in previous years because the Chiefs got off to a slow start, but Mahomes still had another ‘top five quarterback in the league’ kind of season.

He threw for 4,839 yards, fourth in the league, 37 touchdowns, tied for fourth in the league and the same number that Rodgers threw for, and his quarterback rating of 62.6 was fifth in the league.

Sure, he did throw for a career high 13 interceptions, but 10 of those interceptions came during the first eight weeks of the season when the Chiefs defense was playing horrible. Mahomes really tightened up his play heading into the final stretch of the season.

His improved play also directly correlated with the Chiefs going from ‘maybe they won’t make the playoffs this year’ to ‘yeah they’re the same Super Bowl contending Chiefs we’ve known.’

After starting the yar 3-4, coming off a horrific 27-3 loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs ended the year 9 of their last ten games, and had they not collapsed against the Bengals, would have entered the playoffs on a 10 game winning streak. Mahomes’ numbers in the final 10 games? 2,746 yards, 19 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

The Chiefs are once more in a prime position to make it back to the Super Bowl, finishing the year as the 2nd seed and being the AFC’s hottest team at the moment. Betting against Mahomes come January is a dangerous game and one you should play at your own risk.

First 4 regular seasons as starting QB: TOM BRADY: 48-14, 62%, 13,873 yards, 97 TDs, 52 INTs, 88 QB Rating. AARON RODGERS: 41-21, 66%, 17,037 yards, 131 TDs, 37 INTs, 105 QB Rating. PATRICK MAHOMES: 50-13, 66%, 18,707 yards, 151 TDs, 36 INTs, 107 QB Rating. pic.twitter.com/qszp5Goxei — 🎙 (@LanceTHESPOKEN) January 9, 2022

