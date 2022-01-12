NFL

“Are you okay Patrick Mahomes?”: Chiefs QB scares fan with cryptic Tweets that he’s since deleted, didn’t want people to make him sad

Patrick Mahomes
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"The selections have just been horrific": Shane Warne lambasts ECB selectors for England's poor show in Ashes 2021-22
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
Patrick Mahomes
“Are you okay Patrick Mahomes?”: Chiefs QB scares fan with cryptic Tweets that he’s since deleted, didn’t want people to make him sad

Patrick Mahomes has given Chiefs fans plenty to cheer about over his career, but recently,…