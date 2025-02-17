Not Cam Ward, Analyst Names Major Opponent for Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft doesn’t boast the same depth at quarterback as last year’s class when five teams landed their franchise QB within the first 15 picks. This year, only two names consistently appear at the top of scouts’ and analysts’ lists: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward.

For months, the two quarterbacks have battled for the QB1 spot, but one analyst now believes Ward has solidified himself as the top quarterback in the class. Meanwhile, Sanders has slipped to QB2, with some now viewing him closer to Jaxson Dart, who could also be the QB2 in the draft. At least, that’s what Todd McShay believes.

During the latest episode of the McShay Show, Todd and Steve Muech get into the battle for QB2 with tape-deep dives of Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. McShay doesn’t see much difference between these two QBs when it comes to talent and potential to be starters in the NFL.

He argued that people have been putting the Colorado QB besides Ward, but that’s realistically not the case. He is battling with Ole Miss Q, B, and the choice will come down to the teams and what they look for in a QB.

“I wanted to come out and say it definitely Shedeur better than Jaxon. Everyone’s saying it’s these QBs in at the top of the board. Everyone’s saying the same thing- it’s Cam and Shedeur…There is not a huge difference between Shedeur and Jaxson Dart in terms of talent and potential to be starter in the NFL.”

McShay says it will come down to what teams are looking for in the QB. So, what should the team be looking for in these two? Well, for one, these two have a contrasting playing style, according to the analyst. Shedeur scrambles around with the ball, going outside of the pocket and giving his receivers time to adjust before throwing a beautiful ball.

Colorado QB has unparalleled instincts and delivers the ball in the tightest of spaces. He has the potential to be a great pocket passer. But Jaxson Dart provides something different. He can run a whole offense around him and give something more. The Ole Miss QB knows how to keep the ball moving and drive going. He can work as a pocket passer and run with the ball if the situation demands.

So how did the two QBs far in their last season in college football?

Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders’s statistical comparison

While game tape tells the full story, statistics provide an equally important perspective.

Breaking Down the Numbers

In 2024, Shedeur Sanders put up impressive passing numbers, throwing for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. He completed 74% of his passes and posted a QBR of 75.5. However, his mobility remains a concern—on 100 carries, he finished with negative yardage, though he did manage four rushing touchdowns.

Jaxson Dart, on the other hand, recorded 4,279 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, and only six turnovers. While his completion percentage was slightly lower (nearly 70%), his QBR of 86.3 ranked 4th-best in college football. Dart’s mobility is where he holds a clear edge—he rushed 124 times for 495 yards and three touchdowns, proving himself a true modern dual-threat quarterback. Additionally, he faced tougher SEC defenses compared to Sanders in the Big 12.

Playing Style & Projection

Sanders prefers big plays, often looking for chunk yardage through the air, while Dart takes a more methodical approach, slowly dissecting defenses. Surprisingly, Dart’s average depth of target (12 yards) is higher than both Sanders and Cam Ward, who sit around 8 yards, reinforcing Sanders’ reliance on short and intermediate passes.

The Age Factor & Draft Implications

Another key factor? Dart is two years younger than both Sanders and Ward. This means he has more time to refine his game and develop into an NFL-caliber starter. Meanwhile, Sanders will enter the league with immediate expectations, needing to deliver from day one.

At the end of the day, both quarterbacks offer elite talent and high potential. Their draft stock will ultimately depend on team fit and offensive scheme—whether a franchise values Sanders’ precision passing or Dart’s dual-threat QB.

Landing Spots

With several teams still in need of a quarterback, both Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart have plenty of landing spots in the upcoming draft.

Shedeur Sanders’ Potential Destinations

Teams like the Giants, Raiders, Browns, and Jets are all in the market for a franchise quarterback, and any of them could target Sanders. Among these, New York and Las Vegas stand out as the most promising fits.

However, Cleveland seems unlikely—the franchise has been a graveyard for quarterbacks, and it’s hard to imagine Deion Sanders allowing his son to land in such an unstable situation. Another intriguing option is the Tennessee Titans, but reports suggest their focus is on Cam Ward.

Jaxson Dart’s Best Fits

Dart is also an option for all of these teams, but if he falls to QB3 in the draft and slips out of the top 10, one team that might take interest is the Los Angeles Rams. With Matthew Stafford’s future uncertain, LA could draft a young quarterback now and allow him to develop under a seasoned veteran—a strategy that has worked for several franchises in the past.

Meanwhile, the Jets have officially moved on from Aaron Rodgers and will be searching for a new cornerstone quarterback. Like the Browns, New York has a history of mishandling young QBs, but they are in rebuilding mode, making Dart an intriguing fit as part of their new project.