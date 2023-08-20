“He Plays Tennis the Way Charles Barkley Plays Golf”: John McEnroe Hilariously Trolls Peyton Manning & ‘Sir Charles’ in One Go

Tennis legend John McEnroe recently had a tennis match with Peyton Manning and Wes Welker and it was absolutely hilarious. The parody match was so comical that McEnroe ended up roasting Manning and Charles Barkley, even though the NBA legend wasn’t even there.

The video of the match was an absolute treat for fans. After all, who doesn’t want to watch Peyton Manning and John McEnroe go up against each other on the tennis court? Moreover, Peyton Manning made it clear that the contest was going to be a fun watch when Wes Welker and him came up dressed as McEnroe’s “worst nightmares.”

John McEnroe Roasts Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley

Manning and Welker arrived dressed as Bjorn Borg and Ivan Lendl respectively, who used to be McEnroe’s biggest rivals. McEnroe, being a New York Jets fan, has had a chip on his shoulder against Peyton since October 2014 when the Broncos downed the Jets by 31-17. So they decided to hit it off with a doubles game. The star playing with McEnroe was none other than his brother Patrick.

Both being former professional tennis players, it was clear how the game was going to unfold and that is exactly what happened. Throughout the match, Peyton Manning was unable to match up the intensity of the McEnroe brothers. It grew to a point that McEnroe decided to pull his leg.

McEnroe, pointing at Peyton Manning, jokingly said to his brother Patrick, “This guy reminds you that, he plays tennis the way Charles Barkley plays golf I think.” As soon as he said this, the video moved to a scene of Barkley hitting the golf ball with a one-hand swing.

After a little breather, the legendary NFL QB had a meltdown when the umpire ruled his serve out of bounds. “Did you not see the chalk fly up!” Manning said referring to the iconic 1981 Wimbledon championship game between McEnroe and Borg. Little did he know that he was playing on a concrete court where chalk is not used which Wes tried to remind him of.

Manning Teaches McEnroe How He Could Have Reacted in 1981

After delivering a bunch of out-of-bound shots, irritated Peyton Manning hit the “subpar umpire” deliberately with the ball. To which McEnroe screamed, “Why didn’t I think of that?” recalling his spat with the umpire in the 1981 Wimbledon championship game.

However, Manning felt bad about his unruly actions. Peyton Manning threw the game away after his yet another disastrous delivery to the McEnroes in the end. It was certainly one of the most hilarious clips recently produced by Omaha Productions.