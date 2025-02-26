NFL Combine Drills: Which Ones Matter Most for Each Position?

Each drill at the NFL Combine matters a ton, as it allows the scouts to compare players’ metrics against each other in real time. Not only that but scouts also get to compare the metrics against the standards set in the past by previous players. Ultimately, each drill is tailored to a specific positional group, leading you to wonder which drills matter the most for each position.

Advertisement

Contrary to popular belief, not every player is expected to excel in every drill at the Combine. In fact, scouts are told to look at specific drills for specific positions. It helps with identifying how players are going to perform in relation to their position’s demands. And some teams find diamonds in the rough because of it. Furthermore, some players help their draft stock a ton by doing well at these drills. For example, Anthony Richardson had a great Combine that shot him up to becoming the fourth overall pick in 2023.

So let’s get into what drills matter most for each position and why. And how certain players can raise their draft stock, like Richardson. It’s important to remember, though, that these players will ultimately be judged mostly for the abilities that they’ve shown in games. The Combine is just a great way to highlight some sleepers.

40-Yard Dash

Many people may think that wide receivers and running backs at the Combine give scouts the most to work with for the 40-yard dash. Yet, while it’s exciting to watch them and fun to talk about, scouts don’t get too much from it. But when the cornerbacks do the event, that’s when the scouts sit up in their seats.

Think about it, a cornerback can’t be slower than a wideout. If a wide receiver runs a 4.3 in the event and a corner runs a 4.6, then there is a significant problem. The speed gap will be too large for them to make up against the best of the best in the NFL.

Moreover, would you believe that the offensive linemen also get a ton of attention during the 40? Not for the entire distance, though. Instead, scouts heavily evaluate the 10-yard split that they put up. Mostly because offensive linemen aren’t going to be asked to run 40 yards down the field ever. But they will be required to run-block up to 10.

3-Cone Drill

This is where scouts at the Combine get the most out of watching wide receivers. The three-cone drill evaluates a player’s speed, change of direction, and body control. All things that are required out of the best wide receivers. If a guy is fast but has a bad three-cone time, there’s a problem with technique.

Vertical and Broad Jump

This one should be easy to guess. It’s pass rushers that scouts get the most out of from watching the drill at the Combine. The vertical jump tests a player’s upward explosiveness, while the broad test their lateral explosiveness. It’s also a good way to gauge general athleticism. For example, Richardson leaped 40 inches just for fun in the 2023 Combine, and while it didn’t matter for his position, it was still a drop in the bucket for how athletic he was.

Bench Press

Another drill at the Combine that should be fairly easy to relate to a positional group. The bench press helps the most for the linemen on both sides of the ball and linebackers. Teams want to know just how strong these guys are and if they’ll be able to fight through blocks and make tackles. A good bench press drill has turned some obscure prospects in recent years into Draft Day stalwarts.

20-Yard Shuttle

The shuttle run can be beneficial for multiple positions. Slot wide receivers, running backs, cornerbacks, and even linebackers. It measures lateral quickness and short-area acceleration, something those positional groups need to do a lot of in the NFL.

Cognitive Tests

Finally, we’ve arrived at a Combine drill that helps evaluate a quarterback. You know, the most important position in the sport. It’s wild that a quarterback can only help scouts evaluate through two drills, but that’s where we’re at. The cognitive tests will put a quarterback’s football IQ and decision-making speed to the ultimate test.

However, the tests also help for other positions like offensive line, linebacker, and safety. All positions require the players to make quick decisions that go a long way toward deciding the outcome of the game.