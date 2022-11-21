Arik Armstead Injury Update: Will the 49ers Defensive End Play Against The Cardinals?

The 49ers are in Mexico City to play the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night at Estadio Azteca. In Week 10, the 49ers are as healthy as they have been in a long time, but they still have issues with their defensive line.

Despite missing some of their key players, the San Francisco 49ers completed their three practices at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who has already missed five straight games because of foot and ankle injuries, was one of the players to miss out.

Arik Armstead hasn’t played since Week 4’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, but the defensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers hopes to return soon. Kyle Shanahan, the head coach, refrained from giving too much information about Armstead’s injury.

Arik Armstead‘s Injury Update

Arik has been ruled out of the 49ers’ upcoming game against the Cardinals, according to the injury report released by head coach Kyle Shanahan during a media availability on Saturday afternoon.

#49ers star DL Arik Armstead has been declared out with a foot injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2022

The 49ers have been strengthened in a number of areas with the returnees from injuries, but Arik Armstead, who is their most crucial player on the interior of the defensive line, will once again be out with a foot injury.

Arik did not practice this week and did not join his teammates on the field on Saturday. Armstead has been ruled out along with cornerback Jason Verrett, who tore his Achilles in practice this week and will be placed on injured reserve.

Given the new information, the 49ers are being understandably cautious with Armstead’s recovery. As the team prepares to push for the playoffs in the second half of the season, they hope to have the defensive lineman available down the stretch.

Additionally, Armstead is recovering from plantar fasciitis, which up until this point had been attributed to his right foot.

