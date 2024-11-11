Stephen A. Smith Suggests Bizarre Solution For the Dallas Cowboys Involving Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders

The Dallas Cowboys have failed their fans this season as they continue their path to lose more games. With Dak Prescott gone for the remainder of the season, there appears to be no hope for them to rise up. In the midst of this adversity, Stephen A. Smith came up with a master plan for Jerry Jones to revive the team with the help of Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders.

Stephen A. Smith made his colleague Paul Finebaum uncomfortable in the latest edition of First Take by naming Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders the secret sauce that could bring the Dallas Cowboys back from the dead.

According to him, “Prime Time Deion Sanders is the coach of the year.” And judging by the current conditions of the Cowboys, Smith suggested that Jones should bet on the father-son duo that has kicked a storm in college football.

However, Jerry Jones would need to convince Deion to coach in the NFL, since on many occasions Prime has iterated that he sees his future in Boulder.

Furthermore, to draft Shedeur Sanders the Cowboys would need to tank the remainder of the season to pick the young QB high up in the first round, just as Smith stated.

“I believe that the Dallas Cowboys should tank the rest of the season, get the No. 1 overall pick so you can draft Shedeur Sanders and by the way hire Prime Time Deion Sanders as your head coach for the Dallas Cowboys. I think that should be Jerry Jones’ masterplan.”

It won’t be easy for the Cowboy to make it all happen. But if they do, it would certainly silence many fans since the Cowboys front office has been rather dormant in the past year. Moreover, it would be an elaborate homecoming for Deion.

Deion Sanders is made for something bigger than Boulder

Stephen A. Smith was extremely impressed by how Deion Sanders has made CU a winning team back again after decades. This proved that Prime has the capability and the energy to revive the America’s Team.

As much as Smith appreciates Colorado for giving the platform to Deion to bring his coaching talents to the forefront, he claims that Prime is made for something bigger than Boulder.

“As much as I appreciate the University of Colorado, and the citizens of Boulder, Colorado given Prime Time Deion Sanders his opportunity. The bottom line is when you think about Prime Time we shouldn’t be thinking about Boulder, Colorado. We should be thinking about someplace else. And I think Big D, Dallas.”

With Deion leading Colorado to a successful season in only his second year as a D1 head coach, many NFL teams would have eyes on him. And what better place for him to be than his previous home in Dallas?