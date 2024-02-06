Which Super Bowl LVIII Participant Has the Most Number Of Pro Bowl Selections?

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to cross paths in the Super Bowl LVII, with commendable teams. Their depth chart is studded with many stars, all of those who present a significant challenge to their opponents. While the teams prepare for the battle, one might wonder which player stands ahead in the pro-bowl selections.

While the rosters for both teams are remarkable, the Pro Bowl leader stands with the San Francisco 49ers. Trent Williams, who has spent close to 14 seasons in the NFL has as many as 11 Pro Bowl selections. The OT was first selected for the Pro Bowl in 2012, during his time with the Washington Commanders (then Redskins). He never missed the PB list until 2018, making the count to seven. This was followed by four more selections from 2020 to the present, making it a total of eleven.

However, the unprecedented gap in his selections came as Williams was diagnosed with Dermatofibrosarcoma protuberans (DFSP), discovered in 2013. The situation touched a crucial point in 2019, which caused him to demand a release or trade. He underwent surgical procedures losing 30% of his scalp in an eight-month long fight.

However, after his return, he has flourished with the San Francisco 49ers since 2020, accruing 11 PB selections. He has three first-team and one second-team All-Pro honors to his name. On the contrary, there are more names on the SB finalist’s depth chart that come close to Williams in Pro Bowl selections.

Chiefs Star a Close Second in Pro Bowl Numbers

Travis Kelce made his Pro Bowl debut in 2015, two years after his induction into the NFL. Embarking on the journey, he now has nine PB selections to his name, the last being in 2023. Ranking second in the Pro Bowl count list, he is well on his journey to reach Williams’ numbers.

This season had five selections from the Chiefs list, which included Creed Humphrey, Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Thuney, besides Kelce. However, the San Francisco 49ers had a second NFL-high nine selections, with Kyle Juszczyk’s eighth Pro Bowl call, the third highest in the Super Bowl participants.

Interestingly, Brock Purdy who has delivered remarkably this season, had his first Pro Bowl selection as a starting quarterback from the NFC. The odds in the Super Bowl LVIII favor the 49ers, who also had the second most selections in the Pro Bowl after the Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs, as the defending champions of the SB title trail behind at the ninth place. However, as the titans clash on Feb. 11, all comparisons between the opponents seem insightful for fans wrapped in SB mania.