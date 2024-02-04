$2,500,000 Worth Super Bowl 58 Suite Shows How Expensive Luxury Can Get in 2024

There’s nothing quite like being there in person to experience the atmosphere at the Super Bowl for a fan. If that sight is from a luxury suite, it takes the experience to a whole new level. It would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with superstars sitting nearby, R&B legend Usher highlighting the halftime show, and pop queen Taylor Swift sitting in the audience. Even the viewership is expected to go through the roof in the Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl 58 will take place at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on February 11th. The Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers will be facing off against Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs in what promises to be an unforgettable showdown. Moreover, with luxury suites such as the Owners Club Suites and Traditional Suites, it would indeed be a story to tell your grandkids.

The only thing that can concern a buyer is the price tag of these suites. Luxury at the Super Bowl 58 is priced from $1,400,000 to a whopping $2,500,000. NFL Insider Joe Pompliano’s tweet unveiled the jaw-dropping $2,500,000 suite for 20 fans and has benefits such as a VIP Entrance, Private Restrooms, VIP Club Access, HDTVs, and Climate-Controlled Suites.

There is indeed someone we know who’s going to be watching and it is Christian McCaffrey’s mother, Lisa. She is going to be watching her son play from a special suite that was gifted to her by Olivia Culpo. Christian McCaffrey’s girlfriend dismissed the notion of Lisa McCaffrey not attending the Super Bowl due to high suite prices as “fake news.”

Culpo revealed on Instagram that she had purchased a suite for Lisa, countering the initial statement posted by ESPN. She tagged Lisa’s account and Confirmed360, an entertainment concierge service, in her post, responding to their CEO’s plea to correct the “misinformation.”

What is The Average Cost of Suites in Super Bowl 58?

It is quite obvious now that Super Bowl 2024 will be breaking records as the most expensive ever. The average prices are soaring to around $9,619 on the secondary market. For comparison, the average ticket price for Super Bowl 57 was $5,795, according to TickPick.

Even the most affordable Super Bowl ticket on the secondary market comes with a hefty price tag. Gametime currently offers the cheapest ticket at $5,686 – $7,625 with fees included. These more affordable tickets are likely located in the distant 300 sections on the endzone sides and corners of the 400 level at Allegiant Stadium.

Many feel that the Super Bowl 58 matchup between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is seemingly having a negligible effect on ticket prices. This is a rematch of Super Bowl 54 and the feeling is that the atmosphere in Las Vegas is going to be worth the price. That is undoubtedly drawing in fans who are eager to experience the unparalleled atmosphere.

In fact, more than a quarter of tickets purchased on SeatGeek and StubHub are coming from none other than California residents themselves!

The suite options for Super Bowl 2023 at State Farm Stadium also showcased luxury amenities, including Club Level Suites, Private Lofts, Field Boxes, Party Lofts, and Club Cabanas.

These suites offered exclusive benefits such as private catering, access to clubs, reserved parking, private entrances, bathrooms, and more. The average cost for these suites was around $400,000 and accommodated 18-24 people. We can see a huge hike in prices this time around.