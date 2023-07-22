“F*cking Tall & Handsome”: ‘Awestruck’ Julian Edelman Admits Going Gaga Over Tom Brady’s Good Looks

Feb 29, 2020; Syracuse, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) and wide receiver Julian Edelman attend a game between the Syracuse Orange and the North Carolina Tar Heels at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Julian Edelman recently opened up about one of the most surreal experiences he had after becoming a New England Patriot, and it involves meeting superstar QB Tom Brady. Edelman recounted how he was in awe when he saw the 6-foot-4 quarterback for the first time. Even several years later, he couldn’t help but talk about how attractive Brady looked.

Drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2009 NFL draft’s seventh round, Edelman’s biggest obsession upon entering the league was none other than Tom Brady. By then, TB12 had already established himself as a modern-day great in the NFL, whose charisma and good looks had earned him a legion of admirers, including Julian Edelman.

Julian Edelman Couldn’t Take His Eyes Off Tom Brady

In a candid conversation on the ‘New Heights‘ podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce, Julian Edelman talked in detail about his first impression of Tom Brady when he joined the Patriots. It was actually Jason Kelce who kick started the discussion with a playful question, “As you get drafted, what was your first impression of Tom Brady?” Without wasting any time, Julian candidly responded, “Dude’s handsome.”

Julian Edelman revealed that he just couldn’t take his eyes away from tall and dashing Tom Brady upon meeting him for the first time in the locker room. “He’s f*cking tall and handsome,” Edelman said, admitting that he almost dropped his playbook after looking at Tom.

Edelman also vividly recalled his first day of practice, where he was amazed by Brady’s throws while being at the receiving end. Travis Kelce couldn’t resist joining in the admiration, calling Brady’s throws “buttery”. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that along with being a fantastic QB, Tom Brady is quite the charmer.

Years of Reps and Practice: Edelman and Brady’s Incredible Partnership

The Edelman-Kelce brothers conversation wasn’t just about Brady’s looks. It forayed deeper into the relationship between the veteran WR and Tom. As Edelman opened up about his journey, he revealed that it took him years to gain Brady’s trust. Reflecting more on what Tom was like, Edelman further said-

“When you’re a guy like that, you don’t want to waste time. Every rep is something to those guys, so they want things done a certain way right away- the way it needs to be done.”

Julian claimed that after years of practice and reps together, he got a hold of what Brady liked, and in return, Brady became familiar with Edelman’s body mechanics and communication on the field. This trust and understanding built over time fostered a deep friendship that endured throughout their time together as teammates.

The conversation with Edelman about his friendship with Brady is incredibly interesting. It’s a reminder that even the most iconic mates in football require time in order to develop an understanding of each other’s strengths and weaknesses.