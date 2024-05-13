“I Was in An Emotional Standpoint”: Antonio Brown Admits He Could Have Handled Tom Brady Episode ‘Better’

TAMPA, FL – AUG 18: Antonio Brown (81) of the Buccaneers smiles as he talks with Tom Brady (12) during the Tennessee Titans & Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint training camp on August 18, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire) NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 18 Buccaneers & Titans Joint Training Camp Icon357210818032

Former WR Antonio Brown has admitted that his emotional meltdown at the Patriots played a major role in his shaky past with Tom Brady. An honest AB, while sharing his views on his past encounters, especially with Brady, hinted that he has regrets about how he handled the whole situation.

While talking to Jason Whitlock in his latest podcast, the controversial star added he is not interested in going back and reflecting on the events. However, AB revealed he lost his position in the Patriots despite his winning efforts. He added it has played a part in his mentality towards players.

Brown hinted Brady being the senior member might have played a role in his reactions. In addition, AB said he had no one’s support in the team to discuss his frustrations about the game. The former NFL star added it could have made the matter worse for him.

Expressing his honest thoughts, AB shared the following words:

“Lot of stuff I did online could have been handled a lot better. I don’t want to go back and reflect or bring back a 100 pass. As a man you know in your heart when you write with god. In regards of some things you could have done better or some things I could have handled better. I just feel like when I walked off the field, I was in an emotional standpoint in regards to how the team treated me and what I felt in regards to everyone.”

AB’s response came in reaction to a question posed by Whitlock on ‘What did he do wrong to Tom Brady?’. It needs to be recalled that Brady and Brown, who were once good friends, now have a strained relationship.

This kick-started after his comments on Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. And the series of controversies continued with the latest being AB’s reaction to him not being invited to roast Tom Brady.

Antonio Brown Recalls His Friendship With Tom Brady

Exploring further, Whitlock asked AB about his thoughts on Brady as a friend and teammate. Reacting to the question, Antonio Brown spoke about his initial belief that Brady could help make the best use of AB’s talent. He shared his two cents on how the relationship began.

“2019, I had a chance to go to New England on Week 2. I met Tom Brady in the field. From the meeting room, I feel like he really got a chance to see what I am about. The friendship level at that point was like ultimate respect,” Brown added.

However, the camaraderie took a hit after Brown’s infamous exit from the Buccaneers in 2022. This was in the middle of the game against the Jets. Afterward, he never played in the NFL.

Meanwhile, AB remained in the news with his strong remarks against stars like Tom Brady. Now, it remains to be seen whether AB will put a closure to his online statements against his former friend.