Asking Caleb Williams to Pull an Eli Manning, Robert Griffin III Puts Chicago Bears GM and Head Coach on an Even Hotter Seat

Caleb Williams is all set to be the number one overall pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Assuming no trades for draft picks, he is all set to land in Chicago. And even the Bears are creating a perfect spot for the Heisman winner by being proactive in the market, restructuring the roster in a way that the offensive front doesn’t falter. But the rumors, for quite some time, haven’t been on the club’s side.

There were rumblings and rumors before the Combine that Williams was deliberately trying to lower his stock by not participating in drills, so he didn’t have to come to Chicago. He was even opting to sit out this year’s draft and return to USC for another year. There were also rumors about his outrageous demands of getting an ownership share in any franchise that lands him. But he has left all these rumors behind and has accepted his fate, as the former USC Trojans star awaits to become a part of any team that drafts him.

However, Robert Griffin III doesn’t want Caleb to go to the Bears and instead pulls an Eli Manning. During his recent rant session on X (formerly Twitter), RGIII stated that Williams should demand that the Bears refrain from selecting him in the draft. He asserted that the front office’s inability to properly handle Justin Fields‘ situation should be the reason enough for Caleb to consider his options. The Heisman winner should be suspicious of the organization and the direction they are taking.

Griffin further noted that the club doesn’t have what it takes to get the best out of Williams, something the QB should consider if he wants to make a meaningful impact in the league. He feels that GM Ryan Poles was conducting the business smoothly before the Fields trade. They tanked his stock and turned him into a 6th round pick by trading him to the Steelers.

After all the business they conducted this off-season, the team has to succeed if the GM and Coach want to save their jobs. But it’s up to Caleb Williams to decide whether to stay in the crossfire. Giffin believes Caleb has the power to decide his future and should exercise it. He said,

“ I think Caleb Williams should pull an Eli Manning and demand that Chicago Bears not draft him. After everything that has happened with Justin Fields, Can Caleb Williams really look at that and say- this is the organization that has my best interest at heart and they gonna develop me into the player I wanna be. I thought Poles was having an amazing season until Field’s trade. This is about Caleb Williams and what team out there gives him the best chance of success. He does have power right now and should exercise it if he feels like Chicago is not where he should be.“

RGIII also recalled Eli Manning‘s stalemate with the Chargers in the 2004 Draft. The star prospect coming out of Ole Miss didn’t like the direction the organization was taking; therefore, he gave them an ultimatum that he would sit out the whole year if they selected him. However, the Chargers still decided to go with Eli, but later traded him to the Giants, where he would go on to win two Super Bowls.

Fans, however, refused to agree with what Robert Griffin said and felt the take was unnecessary because Williams had already made up his mind.

Fans Berate Robert Griffin III for His Take on the Caleb Williams Situation

Robert Griffin encouraging Williams to pull an Eli Manning hasn’t gone down well with the fans who berated him for such an awful take. While a few insisted that the former Redskins QB should let it go and delete his rant, as Caleb has already decided to be a Bear, others urged the sportscaster to refrain from seeing everything from his lens and asserted that his experience with the Redskins has clouded his thinking. A few even felt that it was his fault for thinking so highly of Fields because the rest of the league didn’t think he was worth more than 6th round draft pick. Take a look:

Nonetheless, there were questions about Caleb Williams’s attitude when he refused to participate in the NFL Combine and how he dealt with the press. Many speculated that this would affect his draft stock, but that hasn’t happened. He is still highly regarded as the first pick and will potentially land in Chicago.

In all fairness, the former USC star could be the superstar and the franchise QB that Chicago has been looking for decades. No Bears shot-caller has ever thrown for over 4000 yards and given Caleb’s prolific performances in college, he could become the first quarterback to accomplish that feat and his task will be made easier by the fact that the franchise has already brought in weapons for him to succeed.