WATCH: Man Tackled to the Floor While Running Inside Miami Dolphins’ Stadium During Copa America Storm-In

Jul 14, 2024; Miami, FL, USA; fans rush the gates before the Copa America Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Hard Rock Stadium’s reputation for handling knockout games has been shaky for the past 24 years, and yesterday was no exception when Argentina lifted the Copa America trophy against Colombia. The stadium, packed with fervent soccer fans, saw its fair share of chaos. One fan, however, found himself in a unique predicament.

A video surfaced on social media showing the said fan attempting to evade the police inside Hard Rock Stadium. Unfamiliar with the stadium’s distinctive spiral design, he started running. Predictably, though, he didn’t get far and was quickly chased down and apprehended. Take a look:

Pfft that man wasn’t ready for those spirals. My thighs and those of every South Florida child were molded by those.pic.twitter.com/fc32rEjajm — Marlins Historian (@MarlinsHistory) July 14, 2024

The Dolphins‘ home turf struggled to manage the overwhelming crowd that gathered to support their respective countries during the Copa America final. Their inability to accommodate everyone led to chaos inside the stadium, with frenzied fans causing significant damage.

Unruly fans broke escalators and even sneaked through vents to reach the stands. Throughout the day, ticketless fans overpowered security, prompting officials to close various stadium gates.

The gates were opened systematically for a short period to prevent stampede or serious bodily harm, but they were soon closed again, leaving many ticket-holders outside and disappointed.

The situation ultimately forced CONMEBOL and the stadium officials to postpone the game. Police were also captured going from seat to seat, ejecting ticketless fans. It was complete and utter madness.

That being said, the responsibility for repairs falls on the Miami Dolphins, which would require time given the extent of the damage caused.

Escalator Leading to Miami Dolphins’ Historical Club 72 Destroyed

Images from inside the Hard Rock Stadium revealed the extent of the damage caused by the chaos. Dolphins fans would be heartbroken to see the escalator at the entrance to the 72 Club completely trashed by the fans. Notably, the 72 Club comprises the best and most luxurious seats inside the stadium.

HARD ROCK STADIUM IS A HELL HOLE RIGHT NOW JUST AWFUL

pic.twitter.com/1cy1nqZ3TT — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 15, 2024

Many attendees were left bleeding and bruised, requiring immediate medical assistance, while others suffered heat strokes from standing outside in the scorching Florida sun for more than two hours. This was a traumatic experience, especially for children and women. Despite having hosted Super Bowls, Taylor Swift concerts, and F1 races, such chaos has never occurred at the stadium before.

While much of the blame could be placed on ineffective CONMEBOL management, this incident doesn’t bode well for the city of Miami, the Hard Rock Stadium, or the US as a whole. With the FIFA World Cup less than two years away and Hard Rock Stadium being one of the venues, this raises serious concerns about preparedness and security.

At least the Argentinian contingent and their fans could go home happy despite the otherwise disappointing final, as their team secured victory and claimed their 16th title.