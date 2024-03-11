Baker Mayfield Contract Details: $100 Million Deal for the Former Heisman Winner Confirms Tampa’s Trust in the QB

After bouncing around four teams in his six seasons, Baker Mayfield has finally gained the trust of an NFL team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were impressed with how Mayfield worked out for them, especially after Tom Brady’s departure, which has led them to award him with a massive deal.

The Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has secured his future with the team by signing a lucrative contract extension, worth $100 million over three years. Moreover, the deal comes with tempting incentives that could see Mayfield’s earnings rise to $115 million.

Mayfield’s contract guarantees him $50 million, with an average annual salary of $33.3 million. As per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bucs star QB is guaranteed $30 million in the first year and another $10 million in 2025. Furthermore, there is a provision in the contract where Mayfield will receive an additional $10 million if he gets injured next year.

Since the Cleveland Browns drafted him as the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Baker Mayfield has encountered several setbacks. Despite spending four seasons with the Browns, he struggled to fully showcase his talent, falling short of the team’s expectations for their top draft pick.

Baker Mayfield didn’t have much success with the Bears, only making it to the playoffs once in 2020. After the 2021 season, the Browns chose another quarterback, Deshawn Watson, over him, leading to Mayfield’s trade to the Carolina Panthers. However, he didn’t stay long in Carolina as they too released him after just seven games. He then completed the remaining 2022 season playing for the Los Angeles Rams, but his record with them was just one win out of four games.

After his time with the Los Angeles Rams, many believed Baker Mayfield’s NFL journey was over. However, he defied expectations by joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. With his leadership and determination, he led the Bucs to the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs, though they lost to the Detroit Lions. Nevertheless, Mayfield showcased his ability to lead a team and win crucial games, which helped him land a massive contract extension from the Bucs.

In his six seasons, Mayfield has a 40-46 record, while throwing for 20,332 yards, 130 touchdowns, and 74 interceptions. His standout season was in 2023, where he completed 364 out of 566 passes for 4044 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Additionally, his stellar performance earned him his first Pro Bowl appearance last season.

Baker Mayfield’s NFL Contracts

It’s undeniable that Baker Mayfield scored his largest contract ever with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, March 1. His first NFL deal in 2018 with the Cleveland Browns was a 4-year, $32.6 million contract. After his four seasons with the Browns, they also exercised an $18.858 million option for 2022, but he ended up playing for the Panthers and Rams that season.

After leaving the Los Angeles Rams, Mayfield sought a fresh beginning with a new team. He opted for a 1-year, $4 million contract with the Bucs. Surprisingly, this move revitalized his career, and he’s now a key figure for the Buccaneers in the long term.

However, with the huge contract comes bigger expectations. Although Tampa Bay has been making playoff appearances, they haven’t been able to repeat their Super Bowl success from 2021. Now, the Buccaneers aim to reclaim their dominance in the league, and Mayfield must maintain his performance to avoid facing repeated trades again.