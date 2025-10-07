mobile app bar

“He Thought He Was the Flash”: Fans Troll Jalen Hurts for Sprinting to the End Zone After Launching a Hail Mary

Samnur Reza
Published

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.

Oct 5, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Denver Broncos in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts and his Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, which was also their first defeat since Week 4 last year … That’s over a year without tasting defeat. Early in the game, Hurts seemed to address some chatter around the league about the Eagles’ passing game by barely running at all, just 11 rushes on the night. By the third quarter, Philly looked unstoppable too.

After a play that Hurts himself drew up at the line of scrimmage, he launched a 47-yard strike to Saquon Barkley for a touchdown, putting the Eagles up 17-3. But the fourth quarter turned into a nightmare. The Broncos scored 18 unanswered points, and a highly questionable no-pass interference call on Dallas Goedert didn’t help either.

Hurts did get one last shot to snatch the win, but it had to be a Hail Mary. And here’s where things got funny, according to fans.

After throwing it deep, Hurts started sprinting toward the end zone from the 35-yard line himself. Online skeptics had a field day, joking that the QB thought he was The Flash. Yes, the guy from DC Comics who literally outruns time.

“He thought he was the flash [dead emoji],” wrote one fan under Ari Meirov’s post.

“If Russell Wilson did this sh*t yall would call him corny,” added another. “He really doesn’t want AJ to ever get a catch smh,” a third one penned.

“Who does he think he is … Curt Hennig?” one jokingly asked.

Now, we get it … this is funny fodder. But since Hurts was already inside the 10 when the ball finally hit the ground, you could argue that if it had been batted forward, he still would’ve had a shot to catch it. And of course, these same fans would then call it the greatest play on an NFL field.

Hurts might not be the elite passer that some (for reasons unknown) expect him to be, but he’s still giving it his all for another Super Bowl run. You can’t question a guy running to the end zone to help his team. That’s exactly what he was doing. And yet, the same people who roast him will turn around and criticize someone like George Pickens for not blocking for his teammates. Such is the internet.

